Free Fire OB38 update APK download link for Android devices

Free Fire and FF MAX's much-anticipated OB38 patch is finally here as developers initiated the rollout earlier today, i.e., on January 11. The first patch update of 2023 is now available for almost every player, but one will have to wait for the maintenance break to end before accessing new in-game content.

Introducing a new character named Santino, the latest OB (Open Beta) update has brought many balance changes and additions to Free Fire. Fans will see new Battle Royale items, Kactus pet, gunpower optimizations, regional weapon glory leaderboards, ability reworks, and many other items and features.

The update button is now available for almost every Android user to install the OB38 version before the maintenance break ends.

Free Fire OB38: APK download link and installation procedure (January 2023)

Android players usually have multiple alternatives besides the Google Play Store to obtain the game's latest version. Garena has authorized many brand-specific virtual application stores like Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi App Store, OPPO App Market, and V-Appstore. Fans can also access unauthorized sources to install the APK, although this should be avoided.

Instead of opting for dubious or unofficial sources, readers should use the Play Store link for the OB38 patch of Free Fire and its MAX version here:

FF: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Players can tap on the particular Play Store link, which redirects them to the game's official page in the Google Play Store. One can then click on the update or install button to download the latest version, OB38.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how one can install the game's OB38 version from the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Use either link from the two alternatives given above. (Android users from India must opt for Free Fire MAX's link.)

Alternatively, you can manually open the Play Store or any brand-specific virtual application store on your device to access the new version.

Step 2: Tap the update or install button to initiate the download of the OB38 version. Once the download concludes, the app will be installed automatically, provided you have the required ROM on your device.

It may take a few minutes for the download to complete. If you have a WiFi connection, use the same to download the update.

Step 3: After the download and installation are complete, launch the new version of the game from the Google Play Store.

Step 4: Ensure to download the additional update files and restart the app.

Step 5: Log in through your desired method after relaunching the game.

Alternatively, you can use a guest login but bind your account afterward with a particular social media platform, like Gmail, Facebook, or VK, via the system settings.

This will ensure that your in-game progress is saved online. It will also synchronize Free Fire and its MAX variant, allowing you to use only one account.

Step 6: Tap the screen to enter the game and explore the all-new OB38 content.

As of this writing, the game is still under maintenance and is expected to end after 6 pm IST (GMT +5:30). Players can install the new update and play the game after the break.

