Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK release date, download link, and more

The announcement of the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server has the clocking ticking for the release of the next update. While the next patch will be available in the second half of March 2023, players will get to test many upcoming features via this particular client.

Unfortunately, the client will only be available for the Android platform, while those on the IOS version will have to wait until the update to experience the features. You can get the latest version of the client using the APK file.

Free Fire OB39 Advance can be installed using the official APK file

As per the official time, the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server will start on March 10, 2023, and as always, the APK file is expected to become available for download on the same day. You can utilize it to install the client on your device.

The Advance Server starts on March 10 (Image via Garena)

While this download is open to all users irrespective of whether they have received the Activation Code, this code is mandatory to gain access. Thus, only those with one should proceed ahead with the download.

You may register on the official website to stand a chance of receiving one. If you still have not received it, you may visit this page for a list of legit codes.

Once the download becomes available, you may follow these instructions to get the latest version of this special client by following these instructions:

Step 1: Since the developers file directly on their website, you may begin by accessing the Free Fire Advance Server webpage.

Select the relevant option from the two available ones (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to your account setup while registering for the OB39 Advance Server.

If you are accessing the webpage for the first time, you must set up your profile using Facebook or Google. The Free Fire game account must also be associated with the platform. You must provide an active email address to set up the account.

Step 3: After signing in, click the Download APK button to download the latest file.

The download process will be starting on March 10, 2023 (Image via Garena)

The download is about 500-800 MB, and additional resources might be required to test the latest version.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, install the APK file after enabling the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Step 5: Boot up the OB39 Advance Server and set up the in-game profile by providing the required details.

You should provide Activation Code to gain access (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Supply the Activation Code whenever prompted to test the latest and unreleased features in the battle royale title.

Additionally, reporting bugs can also provide you with an opportunity to receive diamonds. However, you must provide a detailed account of the issue on the official website.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire or the Advance Server.

