Free Fire rewards for today (15 October 2021): How to get DJ Alok character for free

Many Free Fire players rely on events to obtain exclusive rewards such as costumes, skins, and more. As a result, people always look forward to the start of new events in the battle royale title.

DJ Alok is one of the best characters in the game thanks to his Drop the Beat ability, and players can acquire a seven-day trial of the character in one of the ongoing events. Several other events are also currently available in the game that allow players to get a free emote and other benefits.

Obtaining DJ Alok and other rewards for free in Free Fire

Character trial

The event began on 10 October and will continue till 17 October. All that players are required to do is log in to Free Fire every day to get the respective character trials.

Users who have signed in on all previous days will be able to claim DJ Alok’s seven-day trial today. Subsequently, they will be able to try out the character in Free Fire.

Pick Your Side

In Pick Your Side, participants should select one of the two sides that they believe will score more points during the various rounds in the FFIC finals. They will receive 3x FFIC Silver Tokens and a Diamond Royale Voucher for each correct answer.

If they manage to get three correct guesses, they will be able to claim the Haunting Night Pan skin.

Claim FFIC Resupply

This event requires players to use the collected FFIC Silver tokens to claim the rewards. The items include Bounty Tokens, FFIC Chest, Supply Airdrop, and Weapon Royale Vouchers.

Instead of using the tokens on these items, players can save them and claim the Crimson Parkour Bundle once it becomes available for redemption.

Top-up event

A new top-up event has commenced in Free Fire named Diwali Top Up and will run between 15 October and 21 October.

In order to get the 3x Soloist & Disc Jockey Weapon Loot Crate and Mind It emote, players will have to purchase a total of 100 or 300 diamonds, respectively.

