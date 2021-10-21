Free Fire rewards for today (21 October 2021): How to get free We are Venom Streetwear bundle and more

Most Free Fire cosmetics require players to spend diamonds, which isn't a feasible option for a segment of the playerbase. This leads them to opt for alternative methods, such as events that offer cosmetics as a reward.

On the Indian Free Fire server, several events related to FF x Venom and Diwali celebrations are currently taking place. Consequently, players can get their hands on various items for free such as an exclusive themed bundle.

Here are further details regarding the ongoing events in Free Fire.

Free rewards in Free Fire for today (21 October)

Claim Daily Rewards

Gamers can claim a reward every day (Image via Free Fire)

As a component of the Diwali festivities, Garena has added several events, one of which is "Claim Daily Rewards." Each day, gamers that sign in to Free Fire will be able to collect new prizes, including loot crates and vouchers.

Anyone who has logged in since the start of the event will be able to claim the FAMAS - Vampire Weapon Loot Crate today, i.e. 21 October.

Diwali Top Up

The Diwali Top Up event ends today (Image via Free Fire)

3x weapon loot crates and an emote can be obtained by players for free in the ongoing top up event, which is set to draw to an end today. Hence, users should grab this chance if they wish to acquire the items.

The number of diamonds they would have to purchase for the two rewards are 100 and 300, respectively.

BOOYAH Missions

Several rewards can be obtained (Image via Free Fire)

This is a new event added to Free Fire, and players have to get a particular amount of BOOYAHS in any of the modes to get the rewards. It is recommended that they play Clash Squad matches as those take less time than games in the Battle Royale mode.

Chaos Attack

Chaos Attack event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Chaos Attack began on 16 October, and this web event requires players to collect a particular token by completing missions. Later, they have to use them to deal damage to the bosses.

Once the HP reaches zero, they will get the respective rewards that the developers have set. The Venom Motorbike is the primary item that players can obtain once they defeat a level four boss.

FFIC Silver Tokens

The collected tokens can then be used by players (Image via Free Fire)

In previous events related to FFIC, players were able to collect FFIC silver tokens.

Claim FFIC Resupply (Image via Free Fire)

They can now go ahead and exchange those tokens in the "Be a Champion" event or the "Claim FFIC Resupply" event.

Chaos Quest

Chaos Quest (Image via Free Fire)

The Chaos Quest event features the very exclusive We Are Venom Streetwear bundle. The only requirement is to collect 15x Carnage Tokens, which can be accomplished by doing the various daily missions.

Upon collecting the tokens, gamers can redeem the bundle in Free Fire.

