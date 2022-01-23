Free Fire rewards for today (23 January 2022): Get free Moco Doll Backpack in easy steps

Players in Free Fire often look forward to the start of new events since they offer them the opportunity to obtain exclusive rewards for free. As of this writing, multiple events are running on the Indian server of the battle royale title, providing a multitude of unique items.

Nonetheless, gamers need to know that to obtain the rewards through the events, they must complete the various tasks the developer set.

How to get Free Fire rewards for free in India server (23 January 2022)

Gather for Party

Gather for Party runs until 25 January (Image via Garena)

Gather for Party was introduced as part of the She Plays Free Fire campaign. Gamers can obtain 7-day character trials of numerous female characters by playing a single game. Apart from that, a few other items are up for grabs, including the exclusive Moco Doll Backpack.

Users will receive three other items by completing the following specifics:

Weapon Royale Voucher: Play three matches with friends

500x Universal fragments: Kill enemies 10 times

Moco Doll Backpack: Play 20 matches

Demi Wings Top-Up

Individuals must top-up diamonds (Image via Garena)

The Demi Wings Top-Up event started on 22 January and will run until 27 January. Gamers need to buy a particular number of diamonds in Free Fire to get the two rewards as a top-up bonus.

Here are the exact details:

Buy 100 diamonds for Burning Flap Loot Box

Buy 300 diamonds for Demi Wings Backpack

Play CS Rank New Season

Users must play matches in the Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

The 'CS Rank New Season’ event offers users a Craftland room card at absolutely no cost. They must participate in two ranked matches in the new Season 11 for Clash Squad. The task is relatively easy, and users will not need to effort.

Play New Mode

Gamers have to play a particular number of matches (Image via Garena)

Play New Mode is another event running in the game, and users have to play matches in Creative Mode for Craftland to get the items. The ones available are mentioned below:

Weapon Royale Voucher: Play 1 time in Creative Mode

2x Diamond Royale Voucher: Play 5 times in Creative Mode

3x Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate: Play 10 times in Creative Mode

Steps of redemption

Here are the general steps for redemption:

Step 1: Once gamers are done with the tasks for the respective event, they can click on the ‘Calendar’ icon and then head over to it.

Step 2: They will be finding a ‘Claim’ option beside the items, which can be pressed to get the rewards.

More events are starting soon, with the She Plays Free Fire campaign kicking off. Additionally, there have already been leaks from upcoming events, which readers can check by clicking here.

