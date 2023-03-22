Free Fire Server will be ready soon error: All you need to know about OB39 maintenance

The highly anticipated OB39 update for Free Fire and FF MAX is finally here, with several players across different servers receiving the update button. Despite the latest update's availability, players are unable to access the game due to an error pop-up on both Free Fire and its MAX variant.

For those unaware, the error message reads, "The server will be ready soon." Even if the game is uninstalled and reinstalled multiple times, the same error appears for every player. However, there's nothing to panic about as the pop-up is showing up as a result of the ongoing maintenance break.

Free Fire OB39 error: The new server-related pop-up is happening due to the ongoing maintenance break

The server-related error pop-up in the OB39 version of the game (Image via Garena)

It should be noted that players who have updated the game are encountering a server-related error. At the same time, those yet to install the latest FF/FF MAX version are still witnessing the maintenance break interface. If readers encounter this error pop-up, they will need to wait out the maintenance break period in order to access the newly released OB39 content.

The maintenance break will end at 1:30 pm (IST) (Image via Garena)

For the unversed, the ongoing maintenance break will last about four hours, i.e., from 9:30 am (IST) to 1:30 pm (IST). When it ends, gamers will gain access to the latest server of Free Fire and its MAX version.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can install the latest OB (Open Beta) update on your devices:

Download the update via any authorized virtual application store (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS/iPadOS) on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop/PC (for Android emulators).

Step 2: Use the search bar to find Free Fire or FF MAX in the virtual application store.

Step 3: Tap on the relevant result that's shown in the store to enter the application page of FF or FF MAX.

The size of the update for Free Fire MAX is around 307 MB on Android devices (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 4: Click on the "Update" button to initiate the download.

If you have access to a Wi-Fi connection, you can use it for a swift and stable download process.

Step 5: Once the download is complete, the store will automatically install the update, and you can launch the game from the same application page.

Step 6: After launching the game, if you face a "server-related" error again, close the app and return after 1:30 pm (IST).

Step 7: Launch the game after 1:30 pm (IST) and download additional update files, if any.

Step 8: Use your preferred alternative to sign into the game.

Alternatively, you can use a guest login, but it won't be the best option to save your in-game progress. This is why you must ensure to bind your guest account afterwards.

