Free Fire stylish guide: Tricks to get invisible names and colored signatures

Nicknames and signatures are the two most prominent features of player profiles in Free Fire. The former is the in-game identification of the player in addition to their numeric UID, while the latter is a text section provided for writing any desired text. Signatures can be taglines or phrases that reflect the gamer's playstyle and personality.

Instead of having a simple nickname and signature, players can change it to something unique and stylish to stand out from the crowd. They can do so by applying invisible names and colored signature tricks, something that is becoming prevalent within the community. Readers who do not know how to implement these tricks can refer to the following article.

Guide to having invisible names and colorful signatures in Free Fire

Here are the steps to create invisible Free Fire names and colorful signatures:

Invisible name trick

Step 1: First, users need to find a website that provides U+3164 Hangful Filler Unicode. Subsequently, copy the given unicode character from the website and paste it into a "Notepad" file, where it should look invisible.

Users must long press the box area to be able to copy it (Image via compart.com)

Step 2: In the search box located on the website, search for "U+28EF". A 'G-like' pattern of Braille dots will appear. Copy and paste this into the notepad file separately.

These patterns are also invisible in Free Fire (Image via compart.com)

Step 3: Once again, follow the same procedure by searching for "U+29EF" in the website's search box.

Users can find multiple such Braille pattern dots (Image via compart.com)

Step 4: Create a unique combination of Unicode characters using these three characters while limiting them to 12 characters.

Step 5: Finally, open Free Fire and head to the Profile>Nickname section. Paste your unique combination there, where it should be invisible after pasting. If so, confirm the nickname change. It may show an error saying that the nickname already exists. In that case, try another combination of the same three characters.

Colorful signature trick

In Free Fire, the default color of the signature text is white. To make it more colorful, users will need to type their desired text in a specific format. The working format for coloring of the text is "[color code1]text1 [color code2]text2..." and so on.

Following this format, the hex color code (excluding #) of a particular color must be pasted or typed first before enclosing it in square brackets. Just beside it, users must write the text that they wish to be colored, according to the color code.

Once again, paste/type another color code and the text written beside it will be colored accordingly.

An example of the structure to be followed to colorize signature text (Image via Sportskeeda)

To change one's Signature in Free Fire, users need to log in to their FF accounts. You must then tap on the profile banner located in the top-left corner. A section for the signature can be spotted on the bottom-right portion of the screen. Tap anywhere on it and paste/type the desired text.

Altering one's signature does not cost any in-game currency (Image via Sportskeeda)

It should be remembered that the character count limit for the signature is 50. Furthermore, after updating the signature, players themselves will not be able to see the colored text while they are logged in to their own account. The colored text will only be visible to other gamers that access their accounts.

Note: Free Fire is restricted in India. Consequently, players from the nation should avoid accessing their FF IDs. They should play on the MAX variant instead, which does not have any restrictions.

