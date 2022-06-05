Free Fire V-Badge uses and Partner Program eligibility revealed

Garena's ladder to success, Free Fire, has become a household name in the mobile gaming community, specifically in the battle royale genre. One of the key reasons behind this huge triumph is the contribution of FF-centered YouTube content creators.

Developers encourage creators around the world to produce quality content associated with the game to attract youngsters and maintain the shooter's popularity. The Partner Program offers the ultimate means of doing this.

The Free Fire Partner Program is driven by Garena itself, which offers YouTubers a vast range of benefits, with the V-Badge being one of the most desired.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is currently banned in India, it will not be legal to use the same title in the country. Rather, they should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant, which is not banned.

Free Fire Partner Program's V-Badge uses, eligibility requirements, and more details unveiled

The V-Badge is a tag/symbol that represents an individual's enrollment in the said program. It is located alongside users' in-game nicknames, and its presence makes the holder feel somewhat superior in the community.

There are a great many perks to obtaining the V badge. They are listed below:

Diamonds, custom room cards, and several in-game rewards

Financial compensation*

Access to upcoming content in advance

Get featured on Free Fire's official social media handles

Entry as a Free Fire observer client

Partners will get redeem codes for giveaways to their fans

Direct access to communicate with the Free Fire team

Special invitations to tournaments and esport events

Exclusive FF Merchandise

Note*: Financial compensation will only be offered to those who have YouTube channels with a minimum of 500K subscribers, and 95 percent of the content uploaded on the channel is relevant to the shooter title.

Formal eligibility requirements for FF Partner Program

Here are Garena's demands that must be fulfilled by the applicants seeking a slot in the title's Partner Program:

Applicant must have a vibrant YouTube channel with over 100K subscribers.

80 percent of the content on the channel should pertain to Free Fire.

The channel needs to have garnered a minimum of 300K viewership in the past 30 days.

Candidates should be consistent in featuring quality content on different social media platforms as well.

It is obligatory for the content to be clean, non-offensive, and engaging.

Their content should come from a place of professionalism and a willingness to work hard

They should be passionate about gaming and possess the drive to succeed together

The above requirements clearly show that those who are willing to enter the Free Fire Partner Program must have a commendable audience and fan following in the community. Otherwise, it is meaningless to think about joining it.

While disclosing the criteria, Garena also explicitly states that interested candidates meeting the specified basic needs does not guarantee their selection in the program. The team will ensure that each application is reviewed individually. Also, only limited seats are open for the best and budding creators.

Guide to applying for the Free Fire Partner Program

Individuals meeting the above-mentioned criteria should follow the simple steps below to apply for a slot in the Partner Program:

Step 1: Go to the official web page of the partner program. To do so, enter this URL in a web browser: https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/.

Step 2: Subsequently, click on the Apply Now button given on the directed page.

Step 3: Players should now see a Google form requiring several details. Simply fill out the form with the relevant information.

The Google form generally asks for the candidate's official name (as in ID), phone number, channel name, channel link, subscriber count, the reason to join the program, address, government-issued document(s), etc.

Step 4: After filling out the form, tap on the Submit button to push the details to the official team and conclude the process.

Some FAQs about the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Once submitted, applicants should rest patiently. They don't need to worry about anything. Garena takes pride in responding as soon as possible after the review process.

Note: The Free Fire Partner Program website may not always be live. Also, the benefits and eligibility requirements mentioned in this article have been extracted from Garena's official sources.

