Free Fire Winter Fest: How to get Old Man's mask and gun skin rewards

Free Fire's much-awaited New Age Campaign has arrived, bringing with it plenty of new cosmetics, a new special web event, and more. All of this has undoubtedly generated a new wave of excitement among players.

In addition, the developers have released a new Winter Fest Luck Royale featuring many winter-themed items, including Old Man's Mask, Winterlands gun skins, several bundles, heads, and more.

Steps to get rewards from Winter Fest Luck Royale in Free Fire

The Winter Fest event has started today in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The Winter Fest Luck Royale began on 17 December and will be available through 23 December. Users will be required to spend diamonds to get various items in Free Fire. A single spin will set them back by 20 diamonds, while a total of 10+1 spins costs 200 diamonds.

Moreover, gamers are assured of a gun skin or outfit with every ten spins, which provides a great deal. The accessible items are as follows:

Old Man's Mask

Beardy Grin (Mask)

Polar Bear

The Sealie Bundle

The Penguinie Bundle

M60 – Santa's Choice

AK47 – Winterlands

M1014 – Winterlands

Bonefreeze Dino

Frost-Draco Colonel Bundle

Frost-Draco Commander Bundle

The Santa Guerrilla Bundle

The Santa Militia Bundle

Winter Elf Bundle

Snowy Servitude Bundle

USP – Fire Bones

M500 – Fire Bones

G18 – Ice Bones

M249 – Fire Bones

AUG – Winterlands 2020

SPAS12 – Santa's Choice

SPAS 12 – Winterlands

MP40 – Winterlands

M14 – Winterlands

Groza – Winterlands

Grumpy Old Man

Winterlands Dancer Bundle

Winter Elk Bundle

Santa Militia Darkbeard

Deer Head

Clown's Nose

A Pleasant Surprise

Last Laugh

Red Rudolph

Snowman Hat

Polar Bear Hat

Crystal Ice Flake

Players should first open Luck Royale and select Winter Fest. Next, they can open make the preferred number of spins to draw the items.

They can make the desired number of spins (Image via Free Fire)

It is beneficial for gamers to make ten spins since they are guaranteed a gun skin and costume, but also, the cost per spin is lower.

If users do not get their desired items from this Luck Royale, they can get them through Crystal Ice Flake. For instance, Old Man's Mask will need 40x Crystal Ice Flake, while a few outfits need 30x Crystal Ice Flake.

The procedure for redeeming the flake is as follows:

Step 1: Users can open the store and select the redeem section.

Users can select the Crystal Ice Flake section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, players should tap on the Crystal Ice Flake section and choose the desired item.

Select the item and click the exchange button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Press the exchange button and confirm it to get the rewards.

This is one of the best events to spend diamonds on since loads of permanent items are available.

