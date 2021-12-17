Free Fire Winter Fest: How to get Old Man's mask and gun skin rewards

Free Fire's much-awaited New Age Campaign has arrived, bringing with it plenty of new cosmetics, a new special web event, and more. All of this has undoubtedly generated a new wave of excitement among players.
In addition, the developers have released a new Winter Fest Luck Royale featuring many winter-themed items, including Old Man's Mask, Winterlands gun skins, several bundles, heads, and more.
Steps to get rewards from Winter Fest Luck Royale in Free Fire
The Winter Fest Luck Royale began on 17 December and will be available through 23 December. Users will be required to spend diamonds to get various items in Free Fire. A single spin will set them back by 20 diamonds, while a total of 10+1 spins costs 200 diamonds.
Moreover, gamers are assured of a gun skin or outfit with every ten spins, which provides a great deal. The accessible items are as follows:
- Old Man's Mask
- Beardy Grin (Mask)
- Polar Bear
- The Sealie Bundle
- The Penguinie Bundle
- M60 – Santa's Choice
- AK47 – Winterlands
- M1014 – Winterlands
- Bonefreeze Dino
- Frost-Draco Colonel Bundle
- Frost-Draco Commander Bundle
- The Santa Guerrilla Bundle
- The Santa Militia Bundle
- Winter Elf Bundle
- Snowy Servitude Bundle
- USP – Fire Bones
- M500 – Fire Bones
- G18 – Ice Bones
- M249 – Fire Bones
- AUG – Winterlands 2020
- SPAS12 – Santa's Choice
- SPAS 12 – Winterlands
- MP40 – Winterlands
- M14 – Winterlands
- Groza – Winterlands
- Grumpy Old Man
- Winterlands Dancer Bundle
- Winter Elk Bundle
- Santa Militia Darkbeard
- Deer Head
- Clown's Nose
- A Pleasant Surprise
- Last Laugh
- Red Rudolph
- Snowman Hat
- Polar Bear Hat
- Crystal Ice Flake
Players should first open Luck Royale and select Winter Fest. Next, they can open make the preferred number of spins to draw the items.
It is beneficial for gamers to make ten spins since they are guaranteed a gun skin and costume, but also, the cost per spin is lower.
If users do not get their desired items from this Luck Royale, they can get them through Crystal Ice Flake. For instance, Old Man's Mask will need 40x Crystal Ice Flake, while a few outfits need 30x Crystal Ice Flake.
The procedure for redeeming the flake is as follows:
Step 1: Users can open the store and select the redeem section.
Step 2: Subsequently, players should tap on the Crystal Ice Flake section and choose the desired item.
Step 3: Press the exchange button and confirm it to get the rewards.
This is one of the best events to spend diamonds on since loads of permanent items are available.