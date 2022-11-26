Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok Grand Finals: Where to watch, livestream rewards, teams, and more

Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok is now on the verge of conclusion, with the stage being set for the Grand Finals. On Friday, November 25, the Play-Ins culminated after the top four teams in the contest qualified to feature in the FFWS 2022 Grand Finals, which has a prize pool of $2 million.

The four teams that topped the leaderboard in the FFWS 2022 Bangkok Play-Ins will join eight more teams from around the globe. Thus, the final round of the global Free Fire tournament will feature eight matches across the maps of Bermuda, Kalahari, Purgatory, and Alpine.

In the following section, readers can find more details about streaming, rewards, teams, and many more.

Everything about Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok Grand Finals

The four teams that qualified for the Grand Finals after fighting it out and peaking the leaderboards in the FFWS 2022 Bangkok Play-Ins include the following:

Magic Squad (Brazil) Evos Phoenix (Thailand) Naguara (LATAM) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia)

Hence, after the qualification of the teams mentioned above, the squads that viewers will be able to see in the Grand Finals are:

Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Ignis Esports (LATAM) Vasto Mundo (Europe) Alpha (Saudi Arabia) Nigma Galaxy (Thailand) HQ Esports (Vietnam) AV Radicals (Philippines) SES Alfaink (Indonesia) Magic Squad (Brazil) Evos Phoenix (Thailand) Naguara (LATAM) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia)

Like the Play-Ins, the Grand Finals will also feature eight matches. The final round is scheduled to feature two games each in Bermuda, Kalahari, Purgatory, and Alpine. The last map, i.e., Alpine, is featured in the Free Fire World Series for the first time.

The global esports event of Free Fire will have a prize pool of $2 million, with winners grabbing as much as $500k. Here's how the prize pool will be divided among the 12 teams (per their final ranks) competing in the FFWS 2022 Bangkok Grand Finals:

Winners - $500k Runners up - $250k Third -$100k Fourth - $100k Fifth - $90k Sixth - $90k Seventh - $80k Eighth - $80k Ninth - $70k Tenth - $70k Eleventh - $60k Twelfth - $60k

Fans can catch the event's livestream through Free Fire Esports YouTube channel in English, Hindi, and Bangla. The contest will begin at 7:30 pm IST (GMT + 5:30), and fans will also be able to grab plenty of rewards during the livestream of FFWS 2022 Bangkok.

Livestream rewards for FFWS 2022 viewers (Image via Garena)

Here are the rewards that fans might be able to grab after the stream of the FFWS 2022 Bangkok Grand Finals goes live:

After the live watching peak at 50k - Live viewers will get three FFC Weapon Loot Crates and three Weapon Royale Vouchers (Expiry date: December 31, 2022) for free.

After the live watching peak at 100k - Live viewers will get an FFWS 2021 Loot Box and three Diamond Royale Vouchers (Expiry date: December 31, 2022) for free.

After the live watching peak at 150k - Live viewers will get a "Tuk Tuk - Netherworld Ride" and three Incubator Vouchers (Expiry date: December 31, 2022) for free.

Besides the livestream rewards during the Grand Finals, viewers can also focus on claiming free in-game rewards via different FFWS 2022-themed events like Pick 'n Win.

Poll : 0 votes