Free Valentine's Items event in Free Fire MAX: Get free gun crates, avatar, and banner

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Garena has introduced plenty of love-themed content and events in both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. This will keep players engaged and entertained while offering them a unique opportunity to earn exclusive and premium rewards in the battle royale title.

One of the new events on the Indian game server is Free Valentine's Items, which offers multiple gun crates and other items at no cost. Those who want these rewards must complete different missions specified by the developers.

All you need to know about Free Valentine's Items event in Free Fire MAX

The four missions of the Free Valentine's Items event along with their respective rewards (Image via Garena)

The Free Valentine's Items event commenced in Free Fire MAX on 10 February 2023 and will last until Valentine's Day, i.e., 14 February 2023. Over the duration of the event, players will have to complete a series of tasks that have been laid out for them.

Here are the different rewards of the event and the missions that players must complete to acquire them:

Play with friends once - Vampire Malevolence (M82B + MP5) Weapon Loot Crate

Revive teammates three times - VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate

Help up teammates five times: - Blue Cupid (Banner)

Get Booyah 5 times - SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate + Be my Valentine (Avatar)

It is relatively easy to complete these missions in the game, and you can do so in just a few hours of playtime. The tasks involved are not overly complicated and will be automatically completed while you play matches with your friends.

Given that each weapon loot crate costs around 40 diamonds in Free Fire MAX, you can end up getting 120 diamonds' worth of loot crates throughout the event. Additionally, the exclusive Banner and Avatar are a bonus.

Steps to claim rewards from the Free Valentine's Items event

Once you have completed the tasks specified by the developers, you can claim the rewards by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire MAX, tap on the "Calendar" icon to navigate to the "Events" section.

Select Valetine's Free items from the section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the "Valentine's Free Items" event from the available options.

Step 3: Different rewards will emerge on the screen, and you can hit the "Claim" button to retrieve them in the battle royale title. Once you are done claiming the loot crates, you may open them to receive a permanent or trial gun skin.

On the other hand, the Avatar and Banner can be equipped by going to the Vault section and accessing the "Profile" tab.

The Super Love event interface in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

A separate Super Love event is also available in the battle royale title, where players have to spend diamonds to acquire the exclusive Be My Valentine Emote alongside several other key rewards. More free rewards are coming players' way with the Devil May Cry 5 collaboration set to start tomorrow.

