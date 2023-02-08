Free Fire MAX Super Love event: How to get Be My Valentine emote, event duration, and more

Free Fire MAX, developed by Garena, is an online multiplayer battle royale shooter that is playable on both Android and iOS devices. One of the most popular games in the genre, it is loved by fans for regularly being updated with new content and events that help them earn free collectibles.

Fans of Free Fire MAX always look out for new updates and content because the developers add events, weapons, utilities, gear, pets, emotes, cosmetics, etc. to the game. Participating in such promotions grants players the opportunity to not only win new items but also acquire in-game currencies that include Free Fire tokens and Diamonds.

In a recent update, the developers rolled out a new promotion called Super Love Event to celebrate Valentine's Day. Now, players can also celebrate this day by acquiring the Be My Valentine emote, which is the prime reward. The event began on February 8, 2023, and will stay live until February 21, 2023, a week after Valentine's Day.

The Super Love Event will be open from 8 February to 21 February (Image via Garena)

Along with the emote, there are several other rewards to earn, so fans of Free Fire MAX shouldn't miss out on this. A guide to acquiring all the offerings is given in the next section.

How to get Be My Valentine emote and other rewards in Free Fire MAX Super Love event

One important thing to note here is that acquiring each reward will cost you a lot of diamonds, so make sure you have enough topped up. This is because you will have to play a mini-game under the event where you will have to shoot some arrows on a game board scattered with Heart Tokens.

You can shoot as many arrows as you want, unless you have enough diamonds and keep topping up. To be precise, you will have to spend 40 diamonds on one shot. There is also another option to speed up the process of getting these rewards, where you can spend 180 diamonds for a total of five shots. This will enhance your chances of earning multiple prizes at the same time.

You can take a look at the picture below to get a clear idea of how the mini-game works.

Play the mini-game to earn Heart Tokens in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Once you've received enough Heart Tokens, you can redeem them for exclusive prizes at the Exchange Store. The rewards include:

Be My Valentine Emote

Vampire Malevolence Bundle

Vampire Mischief Bundle

Heart Tokens

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires on March 31, 2023)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires on March 31, 2023)

Blood Moon (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Swagger Ownage (FAMAS + P90) Weapon Loot Crate

BOOYAH Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Universal Fragment x 50

Bounty Token

Super Love Event Prize List in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Since the event will end on February 21, 2023, you still have sufficient time to enter and collect all the rewards. This will help you unlock some bundles from the store and also give you an edge over others in battle.

