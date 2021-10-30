Full list of Free Fire characters and pets introduced in 2021

With almost every major update, Free Fire adds a character or two. Pets, on the other hand, are not added that frequently.

Both characters and pets have special abilities that players can use in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. The special abilities of the characters are segregated into two – active and passive. Pets do not have such segregation.

Players can level up their character (Image via Ankur Sharma; YouTube)

Each character has six levels, sixth being the most powerful one. Players will need to accumulate character fragments to upgrade their characters. All they have to do is play matches after equipping the said character. Once a certain number of fragments are collected, the character can be upgraded to the next level.

Every character has three skill slots (Image via Free Fire)

The characters also have skill slots that can be filled with other characters’ abilities. Players will have to own the characters to stack their abilities.

Free Fire gamers have to head over to the in-game store to buy characters or pets. However, they can even get it for free in special events.

List of Free Fire characters introduced in 2021

The following characters were introduced in 2021:

1. Thiva

Thiva's Vital Vibes ability (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Thiva is the lead singer and musician in a band.

Skill: Vital Vibes

2. Dimitri

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Dimitri is a sound technology engineer and musician.

Skill: Healing Heartbeat

3. D-bee

D-bee's Bullet Beats ability (Image via Free Fire)

Description: D-bee is a music creator and street dancer.

Skill: Bullet Beats

4. Xayne

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter ability (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Xayne is a free-spirited extreme athlete.

Skill: Xtreme Encounter

5. Maro

Maro's Falcon Fervor ability (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Maro is a falconer.

Skill: Falcon Fervor

6. Skyler

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Skyler is an entertainment company CEO & Superstar.

Skill: Riptide Rhythm

7. Shirou

Shirou's Damage Delivered ability (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Shirou is an app-delivery boy

Skill: Damage Delivered

List of Free Fire pets introduced in 2021

The following pets were introduced in 2021:

1. Sensei Tig

Sensei Tig's Nimble Ninja ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Nimble Ninja

2. Dr Beanie

Dr Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dashy Duckwalk

3. Moony

Moony's Paranormal Protection ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Paranormal Protection

4. Dreki

Dreki's Dragon Glare ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Dragon Glare

5. Beaston

Beaston's Helping Hand ability (Image via Free Fire)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Skill: Helping Hand

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha