Full list of Free Fire characters and pets introduced in 2021

With almost every major update, Free Fire adds a character or two. Pets, on the other hand, are not added that frequently.
Both characters and pets have special abilities that players can use in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. The special abilities of the characters are segregated into two – active and passive. Pets do not have such segregation.
Each character has six levels, sixth being the most powerful one. Players will need to accumulate character fragments to upgrade their characters. All they have to do is play matches after equipping the said character. Once a certain number of fragments are collected, the character can be upgraded to the next level.
The characters also have skill slots that can be filled with other characters’ abilities. Players will have to own the characters to stack their abilities.
Free Fire gamers have to head over to the in-game store to buy characters or pets. However, they can even get it for free in special events.
List of Free Fire characters introduced in 2021
The following characters were introduced in 2021:
1. Thiva
Description: Thiva is the lead singer and musician in a band.
Skill: Vital Vibes
2. Dimitri
Description: Dimitri is a sound technology engineer and musician.
Skill: Healing Heartbeat
3. D-bee
Description: D-bee is a music creator and street dancer.
Skill: Bullet Beats
4. Xayne
Description: Xayne is a free-spirited extreme athlete.
Skill: Xtreme Encounter
5. Maro
Description: Maro is a falconer.
Skill: Falcon Fervor
6. Skyler
Description: Skyler is an entertainment company CEO & Superstar.
Skill: Riptide Rhythm
7. Shirou
Description: Shirou is an app-delivery boy
Skill: Damage Delivered
List of Free Fire pets introduced in 2021
The following pets were introduced in 2021:
1. Sensei Tig
Skill: Nimble Ninja
2. Dr Beanie
Skill: Dashy Duckwalk
3. Moony
Skill: Paranormal Protection
4. Dreki
Skill: Dragon Glare
5. Beaston
Skill: Helping Hand