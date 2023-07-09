Gaming Abhirup’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Abhirup Das is one of many Free Fire content creators on YouTube who has progressively built a name for himself. He runs a channel named Gaming Abhirup with 316k subscribers, where he mostly posts tips and tricks that his growing audience appreciates. Abhirup also occasionally streams the battle royale title on the channel.

Besides his primary channel, he also runs Abhirup Plays, which has 4.61k subscribers. The content creator has a similar count of 4.6k followers on his Instagram handle.

What is Gaming Abhirup’s Free Fire ID?

Gaming Abhirup’s Free Fire ID is 605920546. The YouTuber is the leader of a guild named GA Esports, whose guild ID is 1012681621. He is ranked in Silver 3 in BR-Ranked Season 34, while he is placed in Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 19.

His current stats in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

BR Career stats

Gaming Abhirup's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Abhirup started in 1353 solo games but has only managed to convert 107 of them into victories, corresponding to a win rate of 7.90%. With 3543 eliminations on the profile, the Internet star maintains a K/D ratio of 2.84.

He has also played 887 duo encounters wherein he overwhelmed the opposition 82 times, reaching a win rate of 9.24%. The YouTuber has notched 2357 frags, handing him a K/D ratio of 2.93.

Gaming Abhirup has more victories in squad encounters with a total of 639 Booyahs in 4943 games, boiling down to a win rate of 12.93%. He has clocked 16344 eliminations, accomplishing a K/D ratio of 3.80 in the mode.

BR Ranked stats

Gaming Abhirup's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Abhirup has failed to play even one solo, duo or squad match in the present BR-Ranked Season 34.

Note: Gaming Abhirup’s Free Fire stats were collected from the MAX version when writing the article. As a result, the numbers will change as he participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Gaming Abhirup's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

The estimates posted on Social Blade report that the channel’s monthly revenue might range between $259 and $4.1K. The estimated revenue for the full year is anticipated to range from $3.1K to $49.7K.

YouTube channel

Abhirup Das started his YouTube channel nearly four years ago, and since the initial days, his content has revolved around Free Fire. However, the YouTuber has only made over 480 uploads throughout this period. These videos have helped him garner 29 million views and a significant following across numerous media.

The channel has experienced decent growth in the last few months and has had a positive graph. As per Social Blade, Gaming Abhirup has gained just over 5k subscribers alongside 1.035 million video views in the last 30 days.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is still blocked in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, you are advised not to download or play the battle royale title.

