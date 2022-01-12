Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, guild, and top videos (January 2022)

Abhishek Bisht, otherwise known in the Indian Free Fire community as Gaming Aura, is a professional caster and content creator on YouTube. He recently won the Hindi Caster of the Year award at the Free Fire Esports Awards 2021.

He is also a notable YouTuber with over 964k subscribers. Gaming Aura has been active in this field for just under three and a half years, generating 80.625 million views.

What are Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID number and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 152111745. Gaming Aura’s lifetime stats are given below:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has played squad matches the most (Image via Garena)

Gaming Aura has joined 5668 squad games and has accrued 775 wins, adding up to a win percentage of 13.67%. He has 13897 kills in these games, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 2.84.

The content creator has completed 4525 duo games and racked up 365 Booyahs, ensuring a win rate of 8.06%. With 11883 eliminations, he has held on to a K/D ratio of 2.86.

The YouTuber has 2983 appearances and performed better than the opponents 210 times, adding to a win ratio of 7.03%. He has scored 6366 frags which leads to a kill-to-death ratio of 2.30.

Ranked stats

Gaming Aura has not featured in solo games (Image via Garena)

The streamer has taken part in 37 squad matches and worked hard to bag two victories, corresponding to a win rate of 5.40%. He has notched 97 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.77.

The internet star has played 22 duo matches but is yet to register a first-place finish. However, he has secured 50 kills while sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Abhishek has not played any solo games.

Note: Gaming Aura’s Free Fire stats will change as he features in more games.

Guild

His guild details (Image via Garena)

Gaming Aura leads the Team Aura guild in Free Fire with an ID of 1003341060.

Earnings

The creator’s details as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Gaming Aura earns in the range of $60 to $964 per month with the present level of viewership. The estimated income for the entire year is between $723 and $11.6K.

Best videos

1) Secret Tricks In Free Fire || Very Easy || Garena Free Fire - Gaming Aura (865k)

2) New Update Free Fire MAX | New Incubator | Ramadan Event Loot | Free Gifts | Garena Free Fire (793k)

3) Free Fire Max - Launch Date Beta Testing | Ultra HD Free Fire | Garena Free Fire - Gaming Aura

Note: Views have been taken into consideration to determine the best videos.

YouTube channel

Abhishek started uploading videos to his YouTube channel from the beginning of August 2018. Over the years, he has put up 665 uploads.

