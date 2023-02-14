Gaming Sandeep's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, and more

Gaming Sandeep is a fast-growing Indian gaming content creator who posts videos surrounding Garena Free Fire. His content mainly compares the game's various weapons, skins, and characters, providing valuable insights to the community.

The YouTuber's consistency in producing high-quality content has been the driving force behind his success, resulting in a great subscriber count of 636 thousand and a total view count of over 94 million. More than 2150 people have also followed him on his Instagram handle.

Gaming Sandeep's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Gaming Sandeep's Free Fire MAX ID is 570377899. He is a member of the GS E-Sports guild, whose ID is 67467900.

He is ranked Heroic in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes. The following are the stats that the player maintains inside the battle royale title:

BR Career

Gaming Sandeep's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Sandeep has made 4012 participations in the solo mode and has secured 190 victories, leading to a win percentage of 4.73%. He has accumulated 6160 kills and 1397 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.61 and a headshot rate of 22.68%.

The content creator also has 3563 appearances in the duo matches and has 281 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 7.88%. With 5547 frags and 1103 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.69 and a headshot percentage of 19.88%.

Finally, the player has bagged 1287 wins in 8139 squad games, translating to a win ratio of 15.81%. At a K/D ratio of 2.62 and a headshot rate of 19.47%, he has 17932 kills and 3491 headshots.

BR Ranked

Gaming Sandeep's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Sandeep has played one match within the current Free Fire MAX ranked season but has failed to win. He has registered two kills with no headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

The YouTuber has competed in a single duo game as well; however, he didn't secure the win in the same. There are four kills and one headshot to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.00 and a headshot rate of 25.00%.

Coming to the squad mode, Gaming Sandeep has been engaged in 122 matches, and his team has bagged 25 wins, resulting in a win rate of 20.49%. He has 288 kills and 77 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.97 and a headshot percentage of 26.74%.

CS Career

Gaming Sandeep's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Inside Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad mode, Gaming Sandeep has played 7145 games and has 3949 wins for a win rate of 55.27%. He has killed a total of 30051 enemies with 10003 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 1.63 and a headshot rate of 33.29%.

Note: Gaming Sandeep's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. All these numbers will change as he features in more games.

YouTube channel

Gaming Sandeep has regularly posted content surrounding the battle royale title over the past few years. His oldest video dates to May 2019, and there are presently 540 videos to his name. Out of all the uploads, the most-watched one has gained 15 million views.

According to the official Social Blade website, Gaming Sandeep has acquired 270.803 thousand views in the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, the subscriber count has remained constant and has not changed.

