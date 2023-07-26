Gaming With Modi’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Jasim, better known as Gaming With Modi, has become a well-known content creator in the Free Fire community. He provides his viewers with information on the game’s events while also shedding light on upcoming content. His YouTube channel has 216 thousand subscribers and over 23.54 million views. He also has 39.9 thousand followers on Instagram.

This article covers Gaming With Modi’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country should not play the battle royale title. They can, however, enjoy the MAX variant since it is not prohibited.

Gaming With Modi’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming With Modi’s Free Fire ID is 427085021, and his ID level in the game is 73. He is the leader of Team Villan Guild, whose Guild ID is 65138787.

Currently, Gaming With Modi is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 34 and Master in CS-Ranked Season 19.

BR Career stats

Gaming With Modi's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming With Modi has featured in 2243 solo matches in Free Fire, securing 132 Booyahs and a win rate of 5.88%. He has accumulated 4099 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.94.

The YouTuber has also played 2367 duo matches, outclassing his enemies in 198 for a win rate of 8.36%. With 4183 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 1.93.

Gaming With Modi has engaged in 8498 squad matches and has 1166 victories under his belt, resulting in a win rate of 13.72%. He has 17837 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.43 in the mode.

BR Ranked stats

Gaming With Modi's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming With Modi has played 10 solo matches in the current BR-Ranked Season 34 but has zero wins. He has killed 13 enemies for a K/D ratio of 1.30.

The content creator has also engaged in 10 ranked duo matches, with no wins to his name. With a K/D ratio of 2.0, he has 20 frags.

Gaming With Modi has competed in 40 ranked squad matches, winning five and recording a win rate of 12.50%. He has bagged 116 frags, with a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Note: Gaming With Modi’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing this article. They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Gaming With Modi started his journey in content creation a few years ago. His oldest video was posted in July 2020. He currently has over 1030 uploads, the most-watched of which has 5.3 million views.

According to Social Blade, Gaming With Modi acquired four thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count grew by over 618 thousand in the same period.

