The K/D ratio is one of the best parameters to judge a player’s performance in Free Fire. It shows the ratio between a player’s total kills per elimination in the game. Low values often become the reason why someone is denied entry into higher-level guilds. Thus, improving the K/D ratio becomes crucial for those who aspire to become professional esports athletes or content creators of the game.

This article brings the best tips to help players increase their K/D ratio in the action-packed battle royale title. By making simple adjustments to the gameplay, anyone can achive a high K/D ratio and become a pro Free Fire gamer.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best tips to help you increase your K/D ratio in Free Fire

1) Avoid battles that you may lose

When you want to increase your K/D ratio in Free Fire, always choose your gunfights wisely. You need to try to escape the battlefield when outnumbered, cornered, or in a disadvantageous position against your opponents. Running away from a gunfight where defeat is almost certain will increase your chances of survival and thus help you gather more kills from every battle royale matchup.

Always go for the fight when victory is assured. Another tip to remember is to wait for the right moment; do not indulge yourself in a gunfight with two other players. Wait until one eliminates the other so that you can get an easier target while the winner loots the death crate.

2) Build a capable character combination

With the Duo Active Skill mode available in Free Fire, having the right character combination has become extremely crucial for gamers to increase their K/D ratio. While the weapons remain the most important tools, choosing the right characters that suit your gameplay has also become crucial.

Character combinations like Homer and Dimitri, Wukong and Orion, and others can help you increase your K/D ratio. You can check out some of the best duo active skill combinations at this link.

3) Get reliable teammates

Random matches with auto-matchmaking are fun, but, while trying to increase your K/D ratio, you should go for reliable teammates. In auto-matchmaking, there is often an evident skill gap among the members of your team. Make sure they do not become a liability for you instead of an asset.

Remember, being outnumbered is not an option, especially when you want to increase your K/D ratio in Free Fire. You may have to put yourself in the line of fire to revive your teammate. If they are not skilled enough, you may have to repeat this process, which will only increase your chances of being eliminated from the game.

4) Land in a safe place

Landing in a safe zone in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Landing in a hot drop zone may gey you the adrenaline rush from some intense close-range gunfights, but it is not very effective at increasing your K/D ratio. Such spots may have some amazing gear and weapons, but land in a safe zone to avoid competition in the early stages of the game.

Landing in safe zones allows you time to get equipped with weapons, which enhances your chances of increasing your K/D ratio in Free Fire.

5) Work on your accuracy

Last but not least, spend hours on the training ground first and work on your accuracy to enhance your K/D ratio in Free Fire. Plenty of players neglect the importance of it, but having the sensitivity settings you are comfortable with, and increasing your shooting accuracy in the game, is crucial.

Find out the sensitivity settings you are most comfortable with and practice with it on the training grounds to increase your K/D ratio in Free Fire.

