Garena Free Fire downloadable content: How to download maps, modes, and more

By Nishant Thakkar
Modified Jan 20, 2023 05:05 PM IST
Details about downloadable content in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Many mobile games, including Free Fire, offer in-game downloadable content and expansion packs. Making the additional content optional reduces the game's overall file size, which can benefit players with limited device storage. Besides that, this system enables individuals to download only the content they are interested in.

There are various types of downloadable content in Free Fire, such as maps, modes, outfits, etc. Gamers can get different things by heading to the specific "Download Center" within the battle royale title.

Individuals who are not familiar with the concept of downloadable content and wish to learn more can refer to the sections below. They provide details about the different expansion packs available in the popular game.

Details about downloadable content in Garena Free Fire

A range of downloadable content is present inside the game (Image via Garena)
In-game downloadable content in Free Fire is a way for players to enhance their gaming experience by accessing additional content. This content can include new weapons, skins, characters, and expansion packs that add new game modes, maps, and more.

As of this writing, the following subsections/categories are present in the "Download Center" of the battle royale title:

Recommended

  • Equipped Items
  • Must-haves
  • New Patch
  • All-time Favorite

Modes

  • Training Grounds
  • Social Island
  • Lone Wolf
  • Craftland
  • Droid Apocalypse
  • Pet Rumble
  • Pet Mania

Maps

  • NeXTerra
  • Alpine
  • Purgatory
  • Kalahari
  • Bermuda Remastered

Special Maps

  • El Pastelo
  • Stonescape

Events

  • Bermuda Dreams

Special Systems

  • Trend+: Potential
  • Trend+: Selected
  • Trend+: Densho
  • Trend+: Angelic
  • Trend+: Monson Orakii

Characters & Pets

  • Characters
  • Pets Resources

Outfits & Collection

  • Owned
  • Animation
  • Outfits – New
  • Outfits – Recent
  • Outfits – Classic
  • Collection – Weapon Skins
  • Collection – Emotes & Animations
  • Collection – Others

To download all this, gamers must have a few GB of storage space on their devices. If they do not want to get any specific ones, they may end up installing the ones they prefer.

Gamers may also delete the content that they do not require (Image via Garena)
Furthermore, the developers allow players to delete resources if they no longer require them. Getting all the resources is generally recommended to have the best gaming experience.

How to download resources in Free Fire

Those who are not aware of the steps to download the resources may follow the steps that have been outlined below:

Step 1: You must boot up the game's application on your mobile device. Once it opens, tap on the icon shown below to access the Download Center:

Click on this icon to access the download center inside the game (Image via Garena)
Step 2: After the download center appears on the screen, you can check out the different categories of the resources.

Click on the &quot;Download&quot; button to start the download for the particular resource (Image via Garena)
Step 3: You may tap the download icon beside the required expansion pack/resource you wish to download. The download procedure will soon commence.

Step 4: Upon conclusion of the download, you will gain access to the particular content.

Additionally, Garena motivates the user base to download additional content by providing rewards like vouchers after completing the download.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and those who belong to the nation are advised not to download the game. They may, however, engage in the MAX variant since it was not suspended and can still be enjoyed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

