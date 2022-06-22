Garena Free Fire MAX emotes: How to get, rare emote options, and more

Garena's rising title, Free Fire MAX, is filled with numerous interesting collectibles. Amongst various items, emotes are pretty popular as mobile gamers use them to express their mood or feelings at a specific time within the game.

There is a high demand for emotes in the community, so the developers are pretty consistent in releasing new ones. The releases are either made available in free or paid (diamonds-required) events.

Most convenient procedures to claim emotes in Free Fire MAX

1) Booyah! app

Booyah! rewards users with a great many perks (Image via Garena)

Operated by Garena, Booyah! is arguably the best platform for Free Fire MAX users to enjoy numerous benefits. They can win premium cosmetics for free by spending a few minutes or hours.

Events like Watch-To-Win arrive in the shooter title almost daily, where players have to watch the specified streamer or stream for a while, and after its completion, they will get to claim their prize.

Readers can keep completing the same task every day until a particular event closes to ensure they win all the grand prizes. Often, the grand prizes are rare emotes, bundles, pets, pet skins, etc.

There is also a drop feature on the platform through which users can win rewards by watching popular streamers' livestreams. The items in the drop are set by the streamers themselves.

The Watch-to-Win event is live on the app, with the Wiggle Walk emote being one of the rewards.

Note: To claim the prizes, players must have their FF IDs linked to their Booyah! accounts.

2) Special airdrop

Special airdrops occasionally arrive for gamers, with offers that can be purchased at considerably lower prices. The best part is that it generally comes with rare items unveiled in the shooter title.

Readers can wait a few days to look for a special airdrop containing a valuable emote.

3) Time-limited events

The Collapse emote is available in the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Several time-limited events keep circulating in Free Fire MAX, offering plenty of exciting items. Generally, emotes released via such time-framed events become rare in the coming days. Therefore, users with a few diamonds in hand should try to unlock them a bit quicker.

A new emote called 'The Collapse' is currently in the Faded Wheel event. Interested players can make spins with their saved diamonds and stand a chance to win grand prizes. However, they must hurry as this event will wrap up in two days.

4) In-game store

The store allows gamers to unlock an array of emotes at any time (Image via Garena)

The in-game store is regarded as the shopping center for Free Fire MAX users. They can enter it and purchase anything they like.

A bunch of spectacular emotes are accessible via the in-game store. The most expensive ones are worth 599 diamonds.

The store keeps refreshing from time to time. Hence, players should unlock specific emotes before they vanish from their spot.

They can locate emotes in the 'Collection' section, followed by tapping on the 'Emote' icon in the store.

Rare emote options

Here are some rare emotes released in Free Fire MAX. The fifth one is likely to become rare in the future.

1. Doggie

2. Flower of Love

3. LOL Emote

4. Make it Rain

5. The Collapse (currently available in Faded Wheel)

6. I'm Rich

7. Pirate's Flag

8. FFWC Throne

Note: This article is solely based on the author's opinions.

