Garena releases new Elite Top-Up in Free Fire MAX featuring free skin

Top-up events are among the most often added events in Free Fire MAX. These events reward individuals who purchase a certain quantity of diamonds, making them an excellent option for those who frequently spend money within the battle royale title.

As part of the game’s last Elite Pass celebrations, developers have recently made the latest “Avalanche Abyss” Elite Pass accessible for free. Along with this, the “Elite Top-Up” has also been introduced, offering the Silver Frost Pan as a special reward.

The event will run throughout the month, and gamers must match a simple requirement. Further details on the Elite Top-Up are provided below.

Elite Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX India server

The Elite Top-Up event kicked off in Free Fire MAX today, 1 December 2022, and will continue until 31 December 2022. It features a straightforward requirement to acquire one diamond in the game. As a result, gamers may select any of the top-up options to obtain the specific pan skin for free.

Interested users must take advantage of this opportunity, as chances like these do not come that frequently. Detailed steps on how to purchase diamonds and complete the event are as follows:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and visit the in-game top-up center by clicking on the icon denoting a “Diamond.”

Go ahead and choose any one of the top-up options to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Several selections will appear on the screen, and you must proceed by selecting the appropriate purchase option. The ones available in the game are as follows:

INR 80: 100 diamonds

INR 250: 310 diamonds

INR 400: 520 diamonds

INR 800: 1060 diamonds

INR 1600: 2180 diamonds

INR 4000: 5600 diamonds

Complete the purchase by utilizing the required payment method (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Complete the payment to get the specific number of diamonds inside Free Fire MAX.

Once the diamonds are acquired, you can proceed to claim the reward for the pan skin.

After the purchase is over, you may claim the free pan skin by visiting the relevant event (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Head to the Elite Top-Up section of the game and tap on the “Claim” button beside the Silver Frost Pan skin to receive it.

After receiving the Silver Frost Pan skin, you will be able to equip it through the “Weapons” section of the battle royale title. It will essentially be present under the “Melee” tab.

Death Bite Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

Death Bite Top-Up event commenced recently as well (Image via Garena)

Apart from the recently started Elite Top-Up, the Death Bite Top-Up commenced in Free Fire MAX on 30 November 2022. It will be available for a few more days and features Trogon - Violet Fear and Death Bite Mask as the primary rewards.

Users who wish to get the two items will have to meet the requirements below to complete the Death Bite Top-Up:

Top-up 100 diamonds in the game: Trogon - Violet Fear

Top-up 500 diamonds in the game: Death Bite Mask

Both rewards are visually appealing, and the gun skin improves Trogon’s stats. With two top-up events running simultaneously, players who purchase diamonds for either will get all the available rewards.

Poll : 0 votes