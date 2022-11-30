New Death Bite Top-Up event starts in Free Fire MAX

Garena successively brings new top-up events in Free Fire MAX in order to incentivize gamers to purchase the premium in-game currency, diamonds. Since the end of the Evo Fist Top-Up on the Indian server, the developers have come up with Death Bite Top-Up.

There are two enticing rewards for this event, which can be acquired by purchasing diamonds. You will have time until December 5, 2022, to meet the requirements for receiving these attractive rewards.

Read through to learn in-depth about the ongoing top-up event.

Free Fire MAX: All about the new Death Bite Top-Up event

The Death Bite Top-Up started on Free Fire MAX Indian server on November 30, 2022. The event will run for a few days and features two top-up thresholds, each offering one free cosmetic to the player.

The requirements for the current top-up event are as follows:

The two requirements of the events (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive a free Trogon – Violet Fear

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive a free Death Bite Mask

These two requirements are successive; hence, purchasing 500 diamonds will fulfill both requirements, thus providing both rewards.

The rewards in the top-up events are considered free as these do not entail any expenditure of diamonds, and you only have to purchase the required quantity of diamonds.

Steps to purchase diamonds and collect rewards through a new top-up event

You may follow these steps to purchase diamonds quickly within Free Fire MAX and then collect the rewards through the event section of the battle royale title:

Step 1: Load Free Fire MAX and access the top-up section by clicking on the “+” present on the top side of the screen.

Purchase the required diamond pack (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the preferred top-up pack from the menu and complete the transaction to receive the diamonds.

Since the requirements for the event are set at 500 diamonds, you may proceed with purchasing a pack priced at INR 400. If you want to purchase any bigger pack, you may delay this to get additional benefits from the next event.

Step 3: Once you have received the diamonds, you will be eligible to collect the rewards. You may access the events by clicking on the calendar option from the menu on the right side.

Select Death Bite Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select the Death Bite Top-Up event section from the tab.

Step 5: Click the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

Finally, you may equip the bandana skin from the vault and the gun skin through the weapon section.

This top-up event is undoubtedly better than the previous one as it offers a permanent gun skin and bandana. However, the rewards may still not be attractive to some players, given the high requirements of the event.

