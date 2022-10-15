Garena releases second Magic Cube mission in Free Fire MAX

Magic Cube costume bundles are widely regarded as being some of the best outfits available in Free Fire MAX. As the name suggests, users can obtain them by exchanging the exclusive ‘Magic Cube’ token in the game.

Players can swap a total of 100x Magic Cube Fragments for a Magic Cube. The developers usually make these fragments available through various events.

In line with the ongoing Light Fest celebrations, Garena has begun releasing unique missions that will provide 10x Magic Cube fragments. There will be a total of ten such missions, the second of which was made available today. Details about the same are provided below.

Mission 2 of free Magic Cube Fragments released in Free Fire MAX

The mission will be available only for two days in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The second mission, referred to as 'Kill Enemies,' began on 15 October and will end on 16 October, giving players two days to fulfill the objective. Individuals simply need to secure seven kills to claim the fragments.

It is recommended that users take part in the Clash Squad to complete the mission, as it is much easier to obtain kills in this mode than in the Battle Royale mode. Accordingly, they will easily be able to complete the event after 1-2 Clash Squad matches.

Once the task has been completed, follow the steps provided below to claim the tokens:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your device and click on the ‘Light Fest’ icon present on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: The different events will show up, and you can then press on the ‘2: Kill Enemies’ tab.

Step 3: Finally, tap on the ‘Claim’ button to receive 10x Magic Cube Fragments.

Since more events of this kind are set to be released in the coming days, users are advised to log in each day and complete them. Upon doing so, they will be able to collect 100x Magic Cube Fragments that they can later exchange for a Magic Cube token.

Steps to claim Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX

Exchange 100x Magic Cube fragments for a Magic Cube (Image via Garena)

Once you get your hands on 100x Magic Cube Fragments, check out the following steps to claim a Magic Cube token:

Step 1: On the main lobby screen of Free Fire MAX, click on the ‘Store’ icon on the left.

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘Redeem’ tab and select the ‘Cube Fragment’ section.

Step 3: You can later press the ‘Exchange’ option and confirm the procedure to get a Magic Cube.

Best bundles to claim

The following are three of the best bundles that gamers can claim:

Night Clown

Night Clown (Image via Garena)

The Night Clown bundle is one of the most well-known and beloved choices in the Magic Cube section. It gives the players an intimidating appearance, and the ‘Head’ component of the costume is commonly used by players when combining bundles.

Nerves of Steel

Nerves of Steel (Image via Garena)

Nerves of Steel is another fantastic costume that users can obtain by exchanging a Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX. The color scheme of red, black, and gold makes it a unique bundle to use with male characters in the battle royale title.

Doctor Scarlette

Doctor Scarlette (Image via Garena)

It’s safe to say that Doctor Scarlette is the best female bundle that players may grab for themselves. The developers initially made it available to the public in November 2021 as a part of the Diamond Royale, and it has a really nice overall aesthetic.

