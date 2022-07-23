GW Manish's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

The surge in popularity of Free Fire and its MAX version over the past two years has catapulted several content creators to unprecedented success. There are several Indian players with millions of subscribers, and Manish Dewangan is one such regional content creator.

The player runs the successful YouTube channel, GW Manish. The channel has around 3.97 million subscribers, and the content creator frequently posts intriguing facts about the battle royale title. He also runs three other channels: Mr Manish, GW Manish Vlogs, and With Manish.

GW Manish’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and other details

GW Manish’s Free Fire MAX ID is 663844446. He is ranked Gold III in the Battle Royale mode and Gold I in the CS-Ranked mode.

The content creator stats in the game are explored below:

Lifetime stats

GW Manish's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has featured in 1392 solo games and has 64 victories, resulting in a win rate of 4.59%. He has bagged 2224 kills and 379 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.67 and a headshot percentage of 17.04%.

In the duo mode, the player has played 4227 duo matches and has been victorious on 391 occasions, possessing a win rate of 9.25%. With 9258 frags and 1504 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.41 and a headshot percentage of 16.25%.

The YouTuber has also played 5012 squad games in Free Fire MAX and has remained unbeaten in 691 matches, corresponding to a win rate of 13.78%. He has 11651 eliminations and 1969 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.70 and a headshot percentage of 16.90%.

Ranked stats

GW Manish's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, GW Manish has competed in two duo matches and has three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.50. He has one headshot to his name for a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

The popular personality has played eight games in the squad mode and has one first-place finish, leading to a win rate of 12.50%. He has accumulated 24 kills and two headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.43 and a headshot percentage of 8.33%.

Note: GW Manish’s stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he plays more Free Fire MAX matches.

Monthly income

GW Manish's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports estimate Manish Dewangan’s monthly income through his YouTube channel to be within the range of $3.8K and $60.8K. The yearly reported figures are said to be around $45.6K and $730.2K.

YouTube channel

Manish Dewangan started working on the GW Manish YouTube channel a few years ago and now runs multiple successful channels with millions of subscribers. The channel has seen a substantial amount of growth in a short period. He began 2021 with just over 250k subscribers and managed to end the year with more than 3.1 million subscribers.

Over the past few years, he has churned out 1022 videos, which have racked up 823 million views. The YouTuber has garnered 100k subscribers and 15.212 million views in the last 30 days alone.

