Gwar Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Gautam Singh, popularly recognized as Gwar Gamer, is an Indian content creator who uploads YouTube Shorts related to Free Fire and several other things. His short-based videos have been the primary reason behind his success, and he has amassed great numbers on his channel. As of this writing, the prominent personality is on his way to the 5 million subscriber mark, with his current count at 4.93 million.

On the other hand, the total view count of Gwar Gamer has surpassed the mark of 591 million. He also has close to 42 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation should stay away from the game. They can, however, enjoy the MAX version since it was not prohibited.

Gwar Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more details

Gwar Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 945265019. He is the leader of the “UP⚡E-SPORTSᵀᴹ” guild, whose Guild ID is 1004622589.

Presently, the content creator is ranked Platinum IV in both BR-Ranked Season 34 and CS-Ranked Season 19. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Gwar Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gwar Gamer has played 1262 solo games in Free Fire and has 82 first-place finishes, giving way to a win rate of 6.49%. With 1972 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.67.

In the duo mode, the player has made 1401 appearances and outclassed his foes in 107, resulting in a win percentage of 7.63%. There are 2164 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.67.

The content creator has also played 4135 squad matches, and his team has secured victories in 703, converting to a win ratio of 17.00%. He has registered 8642 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 2.52.

BR Ranked

Gwar Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current BR-Ranked Season 34, Gwar Gamer has not played any ranked matches in all three modes, i.e., solo, duo, and squad.

CS Career

Gwar Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Coming to the Clash Squad stats, Gwar Gamer has competed in 5062 matches and has secured 2524 wins, maintaining a win rate of 49.86%. He has 22950 eliminations at a KDA of 1.71.

Note: Gwar Gamer’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing this article. The stats mentioned above will alter as he continues to play more matches in the different modes of the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Gwar Gamer has posted Free Fire-related content for nearly two years, with the oldest video on his channel dating to August 2021. He presently has 724 uploads to his name, of which the highest-viewed is a YouTube Short with over 23 million views.

As per Social Blade, the last 30 days of Gwar Gamer have been decent, as he has acquired 30 thousand subscribers. The content creator’s view count has grown by 3.115 million over the same period.

