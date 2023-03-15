Gyan Gaming vs TSG Jash: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Due to India's large Free Fire fanbase, content creation related to the game and its MAX version has become immensely popular in the country. Gyan Gaming and TSG Jash are two of the most prominent content creators when it comes to Garena's battle royale sensation.

Gyan Gaming has 14.5 million subscribers and more than 2.19 billion views on YouTube. Meanwhile, TSG Jash has 11.8 million subscribers and over 2.10 billion views on the TWO SIDE GAMERS channel, which he runs with TSG Ritik.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167. Given below are his stats in the game:

BR Career

Gyan Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has participated in 1474 solo matches in Free Fire MAX, bagging 162 victories for a win rate of 10.99%. With 2448 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 1.87.

The YouTuber has also played 2241 duo matches, winning 510 to register a win rate of 22.75%. He has killed 6114 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Gyan Gaming has won 6871 of 19238 squad matches for a win rate of 35.71%. He has 69492 frags and a K/D ratio of 5.62.

BR Ranked

Gyan Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has taken part in seven solo matches in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season, recording two Booyahs for a win rate of 28.57%. With 37 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.40.

The content creator has also played one ranked duo match but failed to win. He has one frag to his name, with a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Gyan Gaming has participated in 83 ranked squad matches, and his team secured 25 victories, making his win rate 30.12%. He has racked up 143 frags for a K/D ratio of 14.31

TSG Jash’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

TSG Jash’s Free Fire MAX ID is 123643969. His stats in the game are given below:

BR Career

TSG Jash's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has played 1390 solo matches in Free Fire MAX, winning 115 times for a win rate of 8.27%. He has 3183 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.50 in the mode.

The internet personality has also competed in 2538 duo matches and has 258 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 10.16%. With a K/D ratio of 2.20, he has 5023 frags.

TSG Jash has engaged in 7160 squad matches and has 1692 victories under his belt, maintaining a win rate of 23.63%. He has registered 17082 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.12.

BR Ranked

TSG Jash's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has played one squad match in the game’s ongoing ranked season but did not secure a win. He has one kill in the mode for a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Gyan Gaming vs TSG Jash: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

Gyan Gaming TSG Jash Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1474 2241 19238 1390 2538 7160 Wins 162 510 6871 115 258 1692 Win rate 10.99% 22.75% 35.71% 8.27% 10.16% 23.63% Kills 2448 6114 69492 3183 5023 17082 K/D ratio 1.87 3.53 5.62 2.50 2.20 3.12

Based on the BR Career stats, Gyan Gaming has the edge over TSG Jash in the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, TSG Jash has a higher K/D ratio, while Gyan Gaming has a greater win rate.

There is no way to compare the two content creators' stats in the current ranked season. This is because TSG Jash has played only one squad match and hasn’t participated in any encounters in the solo and duo modes.

Note: Gyan Gaming’s and TSG Jash’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as they continue to play more matches in the battle royale game.

