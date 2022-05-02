Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, real name, stats, K/D ratio, and monthly income in May 2022

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, is one of the most highly regarded Free Fire content creators from India. The gamer operates a YouTube channel called Gyan Gaming, which has over 14 million subscribers. This places Gyan Sujan among the game's most subscribed YouTubers in the country.

Gyan Gaming also has 1.7 million Instagram followers. He is frequently spotted streaming the battle royale title, as well as releasing videos related to current events and gameplay highlights.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country are advised to avoid playing the battle royale title. They can play the MAX version instead, which was not on the list of banned apps.

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID is 70393167. His stats and K/D ratio as of 2 May 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has participated in 1448 solo matches and has been victorious 159 times, resulting in a win rate of 10.98%. With 2381 frags and 736 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 30.91%.

The Indian star player has featured in 2235 duo matches and has bettered his opposition 510 times, resulting in a win rate of 22.81%. He has accumulated 6107 eliminations and secured 1566 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.54 and a headshot percentage of 25.64%.

Gyan Sujan has scored 6836 Booyahs in 19162 squad matches, corresponding to a win rate of 35.67%. He has accumulated 68822 frags, resulting in a K/D ratio of 5.58. The YouTuber has secured 19846 headshots with a headshot percentage of 28.84%.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Sujan has played a single ranked squad match but has not secured a kill or a win. He is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

Clash Squad Career

Gyan Sujan's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has participated in 1377 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire and triumphed 708 times, approximating a win rate of 51.41%. He has taken down 6513 opponents, upholding a KDA of 1.28 and average damage per match of 2662. Gyan Sujan has also accumulated 2653 headshots with a headshot percentage of 40.73%.

Note: Gyan Gaming's stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Gyan Sujan's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sujan Mistri is projected to generate a monthly revenue that lies between $3.8K and $60.9K from the Gyan Gaming YouTube channel. His yearly income is in the range of $45.7K to $730.9K.

YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming has been actively uploading content on YouTube for a few years now. He began his career as a content creator with videos based on Clash of Clans and GTA 5. He later started streaming mobile battle royale titles, including Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.

The player earned 100k subscribers and 15.226 million views in the last month alone.

