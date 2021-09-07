Hacker Store in Free Fire: How to get Jack of 4 trades bundles

Cosmetics like costumes and skins have become an important part of Free Fire as the majority of players desire to acquire them. The game's developers regularly expand the available items by adding them as part of new events and through the Elite Pass.
Garena has added a new Hacker’s Store in Free Fire that features exclusive Jack of 4 trade bundles among other exclusive cosmetics, as a reward. Users need diamonds to acquire the items.
New Hackers Store in Free Fire
The Hacker Store event begins on 7 September 2021 and will run until 13 September 2021. During this period, users will have to shell out diamonds to attain the rewards of their choice. The list of items available in the events are as follows:
Grand Prize Selection
- The Flashing Spade Bundle
- The Blazing Heart Bundle
- Dreamy Club Bundle
- Eternal Diamond Bundle
- MP40 – Sneaky Clown
- AN94 – Spikey Spine
Bonus Prize Selection
- Maro
- Dreki
- Name change card
- Monster Truck – Cyber Bounty
- Threaten emote
- Royal Flush Backpack
Players must carefully select one item from each category as this selection cannot be altered.
Note: The prize pool may vary slightly if you already own a particular item.
After users select the two desired items, they will have to draw rewards at random from a pool of six items which are as follows:
- Two previously selected items
- Resupply Map Playcard
- Cube Fragment
- Malice Joker surfboard
- Chips case
Once a player has obtained a particular item, it will be grayed out and will not be repeated. Thus, this will increase the overall chance of getting the selected items.
As a result, the cost of drawing the following items will also increase. The price is as follows:
- 9 diamonds
- 19 diamonds
- 49 diamonds
- 99 diamonds
- 199 diamonds
- 499 diamonds
Therefore, users are guaranteed to attain items of their choice from Grand Prize and Bonus Prize selection for 874 diamonds or less.
Here are the steps that players can follow to obtain rewards from the event:
Step 1: First, users can open the Hacker Store event interface by tapping on the banner that appears after starting the game.
Step 2: Next, they must select the items from either of the prize pools and press the confirm button.
Step 3: Players can then draw the rewards.