Hacker Store in Free Fire: How to get Jack of 4 trades bundles

Cosmetics like costumes and skins have become an important part of Free Fire as the majority of players desire to acquire them. The game's developers regularly expand the available items by adding them as part of new events and through the Elite Pass.

Garena has added a new Hacker’s Store in Free Fire that features exclusive Jack of 4 trade bundles among other exclusive cosmetics, as a reward. Users need diamonds to acquire the items.

New Hackers Store in Free Fire

The Hacker Store event begins on 7 September 2021 and will run until 13 September 2021. During this period, users will have to shell out diamonds to attain the rewards of their choice. The list of items available in the events are as follows:

Grand Prize Selection

Users are required to chose one of the grand prizes among these options (Image via Free Fire)

The Flashing Spade Bundle

The Blazing Heart Bundle

Dreamy Club Bundle

Eternal Diamond Bundle

MP40 – Sneaky Clown

AN94 – Spikey Spine

Bonus Prize Selection

Another bonus prize should also be selected by the users (Image via Free Fire)

Maro

Dreki

Name change card

Monster Truck – Cyber Bounty

Threaten emote

Royal Flush Backpack

Players must carefully select one item from each category as this selection cannot be altered.

Note: The prize pool may vary slightly if you already own a particular item.

Gamers should spend diamonds to attain rewards (Image via Free Fire)

After users select the two desired items, they will have to draw rewards at random from a pool of six items which are as follows:

Two previously selected items

Resupply Map Playcard

Cube Fragment

Malice Joker surfboard

Chips case

Once a player has obtained a particular item, it will be grayed out and will not be repeated. Thus, this will increase the overall chance of getting the selected items.

As a result, the cost of drawing the following items will also increase. The price is as follows:

9 diamonds

19 diamonds

49 diamonds

99 diamonds

199 diamonds

499 diamonds

Therefore, users are guaranteed to attain items of their choice from Grand Prize and Bonus Prize selection for 874 diamonds or less.

Here are the steps that players can follow to obtain rewards from the event:

Tap on the banner to enter the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, users can open the Hacker Store event interface by tapping on the banner that appears after starting the game.

Step 2: Next, they must select the items from either of the prize pools and press the confirm button.

Step 3: Players can then draw the rewards.

