Hakson Pro Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Pradip, who has built a name in the Free Fire community as Hakson Pro Gaming, is one of the most prominent content creators from India. He has grown in popularity due to his fun and engaging YouTube Shorts.

As of this writing, he boasts an enormous subscriber count of 7.06 million and a cumulative view count of more than 1.29 billion. He also has 123k followers on Instagram.

What is Hakson Pro Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Hakson Pro Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 475992264, and his ID level is 71. The stats maintained by the popular content creator are listed below:

BR Career

Hakson Pro Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Hakson Pro Gaming has played 2196 solo games and has 149 victories, maintaining a win rate of 6.78%. He has notched 5100 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.49.

The internet star has also competed in 2905 duo matches and remained unbeaten in a total of 229 games, resulting in a win rate of 7.88%. He has 6315 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.36.

The YouTuber has participated in 7957 squad games and has been victorious on 757 occasions, giving way to a win rate of 9.51%. He has 21908 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.04.

BR Ranked

Hakson Pro Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Hakson Pro Gaming has played 93 squad games in Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season. He has won five of these games, resulting in a win rate of 5.37%. He has 449 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.10.

He has not played any ranked duo or solo matches so far.

CS Career

Hakson Pro Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Hakson Pro Gaming has appeared in 6494 games in the Clash Squad mode and has precisely 3000 wins for a win rate of 46.20%. He has 27803 kills with a KDA of 1.53.

Note: These Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing the article. They are subject to change as Hakson Pro Gaming plays more matches.

Hakson Pro Gaming’s guild and rank

Hakson Pro Gaming's guild (Image via Garena)

Hakson Pro Gaming’s guild is called HAKSON PRO YT, and the guild ID is 3016508295. The content creator is currently ranked Diamond I in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum IV in the Clash Squad mode.

Monthly income

Hakson Pro Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Hakson Pro Gaming’s monthly income lies between $10K and $160K. His projected yearly income is in the range of $120K and $1.9 million.

YouTube channel

Pradip’s hard work and consistency have helped him build up the Hakson Pro Gaming YouTube channel. There are currently 821 uploads on the channel, and the most-watched video has managed to gain 23 million views.

Hakson Pro Gaming has acquired a total of 180 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His total view count has increased by 40.007 million in the same time span.

Apart from his primary channel, Pradip runs three other channels: Hakson Bhai (82k subscribers), Hakson Official (654k subscribers), and Hakson Live (313k subscribers).

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes