Handsome FF's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Pawan, aka Handsome FF, is a fast-growing gaming content creator who has made a name for himself by uploading videos related to Free Fire online. His videos are based on the gameplay aspects of the battle royale title. He currently has 316 thousand subscribers and a view count of 23.564 million on his YouTube channel.

Handsome FF also helps his brother on the “Attitude Gamers” YouTube channel, which has over two million subscribers and 215 million views.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India due to government-imposed restrictions, so players in the country must not play the game. However, they can continue playing the MAX version of the title since it is not prohibited.

Handsome FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Handsome FF’s Free Fire ID is 621982272. He is a member of the Expert Squad guild, whose Guild ID is 71903109.

The YouTuber is ranked Diamond II in BR-Ranked Season 34 and Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 19.

BR Career

Handsome FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Handsome FF has played 1816 solo matches in Free Fire and defeated his foes in 197 of them, resulting in a win rate of 10.84%. He has accumulated 4886 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.02.

The content creator has also played 2458 duo matches and has secured 318 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 12.93%. With 6386 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.98.

Handsome FF has made 3644 appearances in squad matches, recording 512 victories and a win rate of 14.05%. He has 12443 kills to his name and a K/D ratio of 3.97.

BR Ranked

Handsome FF's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Handsome FF has played three solo matches in the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 34 and has a single victory under his belt, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. He has bagged 18 kills for a K/D ratio of 9.00.

The YouTuber has also participated in nine ranked duo matches but failed to win. With a K/D ratio of 2.67, he has 24 frags in this mode.

Handsome FF has engaged in three ranked squad matches. However, his team failed to secure a single win. He did manage to secure 15 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Note: Handsome FF’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as he continues to play more matches.

YouTube channel

Handsome FF actively uploads Free Fire-based content on YouTube. His oldest video was posted in April 2021. He currently has 336 uploads, and the most-watched one boasts 9.5 million views.

Per Social Blade, Handsome FF has received seven thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also grown by 1.092 million over the same period.

