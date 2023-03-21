Harrix's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more

Harrix is a Free Fire YouTuber from Peru who has consistently uploaded videos around the game over the past couple of years. His content is in Spanish and is primarily related to the gameplay aspect of the battle royale title.

The content creator currently boasts a subscriber count of 2.71 million while having more than 426 million views. Harrix also has 1.37 million followers on Facebook and over 128K followers on his Instagram handle.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they are free to play the MAX version of the game since it was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

Harrix’s Free Fire ID and stats

Harrix’s Free Fire ID is 617727237, and his IGN is HARRIX. He is the leader of the PANITAS guild in the battle royale title, whose Guild ID is 2040629449.

He is ranked Platinum I in BR-Ranked and Silver III in CS-Ranked. His stats as of 21 March 2023 are as follows:

BR Career

Harrix's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Harrix has played 2773 solo games and has bettered his foes in 116 matches, holding up a win rate of 4.18%. He has 4484 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.69.

The content creator has also competed in 2760 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 189 games, possessing a win rate of 6.84%. With 4205 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 1.64.

Speaking of the squad mode, the player has 381 Booyahs in 4407 games, maintaining a win rate of 8.64%. He has notched 6461 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.60.

BR Ranked

Harrix's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Harrix has featured in 149 solo matches in Free Fire’s ongoing season and has one victory, translating to a win rate of 0.67%. He has accumulated 237 frags, upholding an impressive K/D ratio of 1.60.

In the duo mode, he has played nine games and has one first-place finish, resulting in a win rate of 11.11%. He has 13 kills and a K/D ratio of 1.63.

Lastly, Harrix has engaged in one squad match but has failed to win. He has one kill for a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Note: Harrix’s stats were recorded when writing the article, and they are expected to change as he continues to play more matches.

Harrix’s monthly income

Harrix's monthly income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Harrix’s monthly and yearly incomes through YouTube lie between $2.5K - $39.5K and $29.6K - $473.7K, respectively.

YouTube channel

Harrix has been creating Free Fire-based content for years, and his oldest video dates back to September 2019. At the time of writing, there are 743 uploads on the Peruvian content creator’s channel, and the most-watched video is a YouTube Short with 8.6 million views.

The last 30 days have gone great for Harrix as he has managed to gain a total of 40K subscribers and 9.868 million views.

