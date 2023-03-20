Hiro 10’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, monthly income and more

The growing popularity of Free Fire has resulted in the meteoric rise of content creators in all parts of the world. Hiro 10 is among the many players who have found tremendous success on YouTube and made a name for themselves in the community with a massive following.

His eponymous channel primarily features gameplay-related clips, where he displays incredible and precise skills. Hiro 10 has surpassed 2.42 million subscribers on YouTube, with the follower count closing on 200k on Instagram.

Hiro 10’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Hiro 10’s Free Fire MAX ID is 79601890. The content creator is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Gold 2 in CS-Ranked Season 17. His stats within Free Fire MAX as of March 20, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

The content creator has played 25k squad matches (Image via Garena)

The creator has been a part of 1324 solo games and has bettered their opposition on 225 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 16.99%. He has claimed 4837 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.40.

In 3039 duo matches, he has emerged victorious 675 times, resulting in a win rate of 22.21%. He has chalked up 10809 frags while sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.57.

Finally, Hiro 10 was triumphant in 4256 of the 25891 squad matches he has participated in, which boils down to a win rate of 16.43%. He has notched 89054 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.12.

BR Ranked stats

Hiro has not won solo or duo matches (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played a single solo game and has not been able to acquire a single frag or a win.

In two duo matches to his name this ranked season, Hiro 10 has 11 frags, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 5.5.

However, the Indonesian YouTuber has 1173 squad matches under his belt this season alone and has ended up ahead of his opponents 147 times, recording a win rate of 12.53%. With 4588 kills in the mode alone, Hiro 10 has a K/D ratio of 4.47.

Note: The YouTuber’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. These numbers are subject to change as he continues to feature in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The content creator has gained more than 2.534 million views in the last 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates on Social Blade, Hiro 10’s monthly income through his channel is expected to range from $633 to $10.1K. Similarly, the yearly earnings forecast for the entire year is estimated between $7.6K and $121.6K.

YouTube channel

Hiro has been dedicated to creating Free Fire-related content since August 2019, and his popularity has transcended to the next level. The YouTuber has more than 440 videos that have been the source of over 211 million views on the channel.

In addition to his massive viewership, the subscriber count has increased and surpassed 2.3 million. The channel had under 20k subscribers in early 2020, but this number crossed 1.8 million by the end of the year.

According to Social Blade, the channel has received more than 2.534 million views in addition to 10k subscribers over the last 30 days.

