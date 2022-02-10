Hayato vs Jota vs Moco: Which Free Fire character has better passive abilities?

The passive characters in Free Fire are quite underrated as active characters are arguably more powerful. One of the major advantages of passive abilities is that they are devoid of cooldown times (except Shirou).

Hayato, Jota, and Moco are three passive characters, two of which have their awakened abilities. This article compares their ability to judge the best of the three.

Which Free Fire character has better passive abilities?

Hayato

Hayato's Bushido ability (Image via Garena)

Hayato is a passive Free Fire character whose ability is called "Bushido." The special skill increases the armor penetration by 7.5% when the maximum HP of the user is decreased by 10%. He is one of the four characters who have an awakened ability called Art of Blades.

Jota

Jota's Sustained Raids ability (Image via Garena)

Jota’s passive ability is called "Sustained Raids." He helps restore some HP when players successfully hit their enemies with a gun. If the user can knock down their opponent, 10% of the maximum HP is restored.

Moco

Moco's Hacker's Eye ability (Image via Garena)

Moco’s passive ability is referred to as "Hacker’s Eye." If the user successfully hits their enemy, this Free Fire character helps in marking the opponent for 2 seconds. Moco is the latest character to get an awakened version called 'Moco Enigma.'

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Jota is better than Moco and Hayato (Image via ff.garena)

HP is an intrinsic aspect of any Battle Royale or Clash Squad match in Free Fire. Jota’s ability is one of the best passive abilities that players with an aggressive playstyle can use and reap its benefits.

Moco’s ability lasts for a very short time which is not very useful for fast-paced matches. On the other hand, Hayato falls short when compared to Jota as increased armor penetration is not as crucial as HP recovery.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of its author.

