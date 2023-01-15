Hit Tamizha Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

The growing popularity of Free Fire MAX has provided a much-needed push to content creators like Hit Mad Tamizha, who post content in the regional language. His videos are primarily directed towards upcoming events and cosmetics, regularly enjoyed by his massive following.

The content creator has gained 519k subscribers on his primary channel, which continues to grow monthly. He has also started multiple channels: HTG Army (56.9k subscribers) and Hit Tech Tamizha 2.0 (27.7k subscribers), where he is not very active.

Hit Tamizha Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Hit Tamizha Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 586439288, and his ID level within the battle royale title is 70. Listed below are the stats ensured by the popular YouTuber in the game:

BR Career

These are Hit Tamizha Gaming's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Hit Tamizha Gaming has played 548 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 37 Booyahs, giving way to a win rate of 6.75%. He has registered 859 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.68.

In the duo matches, he has 1124 appearances and has outclassed his enemies in 122, holding up a win percentage of 10.85%. The player has notched 1844 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.84.

The YouTuber has also participated in 5958 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1165 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 19.55%. With 10270 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.14.

BR Ranked

These are Hit Tamizha Gaming's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Coming to the ongoing ranked season, Hit Tamizha Gaming has featured in one solo match but has no wins. He has notched six kills for a K/D ratio of 6.00.

He has finally played a single squad game but failed to register a win. He has only one kill with no headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.00.

CS Career

These are Hit Tamizha Gaming's CS Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Hit Tamizha Gaming has competed in 6224 Clash Squad games and has 3311 wins, retaining a win rate of 53.20%. He has bagged 28127 kills for a KDA of 1.72.

Note: These Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. They are subject to change as Hit Tamizha Gaming plays more matches.

Hit Tamizha Gaming’s guild and rank

Hit Tamizha Gaming's guild (Image via Garena)

Hit Tamizha Gaming’s guild in Free Fire MAX is named “HTG E-Sports,” and the Guild ID is 3006281640. The content creator is ranked Platinum I and Gold I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

Monthly income

Hit Tamizha Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Hit Tamizha Gaming’s monthly income through his YouTube channel lies between $680 and $10.9K. On the other hand, his projected yearly income ranges from $8.2K to $130.6K.

YouTube channel

Hit Tamizha started his YouTube stint in mid-2020 and, over the years, has just under 700 uploads. These have attained 36 million views and a substantial fanbase across multiple platforms.

Besides his viewership, the content creator's following has grown in the last few years, with his subscriber count at just under 100k by mid-2021. As per Social Blade, the content creator has posted 19k subscribers alongside 2.721 million views over the last 30 days.

