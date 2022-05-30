How to do 360° Gloo wall trick like pros in Free Fire MAX

Gloo Walls are an integral part of Free Fire MAX and are among the most important utility items. The use of Gloo Walls has become paramount, especially at the higher echelons during offense and defense.

It is generally used by players with the ability to get immediate cover amid a fight. Users may quickly gain an edge by performing various tricks with this utility item. Some examples of these tricks are the 360° Gloo Wall trick and the Back Run Gloo Wall, which have served players very well.

Readers should not miss out on the following section to find a detailed guide on the 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire MAX.

What is the 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire MAX, and how to perform it?

In Free Fire MAX, the 360° Gloo Wall trick refers to the technique of utilizing numerous Gloo Wall grenades to create complete cover from all directions. It allows gamers to get momentary relief from fires from all directions, offering an opportunity to heal or even revive their teammates, which can alter the course of the match.

Although gamers can typically perform this when playing custom room matches, especially with Infinite Gloo Walls, users can use it in regular battle royale and clash squad matches.

Learning this technique may not require a lot of time, but mastering when to employ it to get the upper hand will require significant work.

Steps to use the 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire MAX

Crosshair should be placed towards the ground while performing the trick (Image via OP GAMEPLAY)

Players should follow the steps listed below to use a 360° Gloo Wall trick:

Step 1: After firing at the opponent, players should slide their fire button downwards to position the crosshair near their character's feet.

Step 2: Click the crouch button and set their Gloo Wall by dragging the fire button, while the subsequent ones will be placed using the left fire button.

Step 3: If a user is familiar with crouch or sit-up Gloo Wall, they will be able to do this trick with ease.

Step 4: If gamers are comfortable placing these walls only through the right fire button, they can drag it in a specific direction while simultaneously rotating the joystick the other way.

Tips

Sensitvitiy should be on the higher ends to perform the trick (Image via Garena)

Players must set their general sensitivity in Free Fire MAX to the maximum level to ensure smooth camera movement. As a result, they may swiftly wrap themselves up with Gloo Walls to form a cover.

However, if they use a high-end device, this may be lowered to an extent.

Custom HUD can play a vital role in helping players perform the trick in the game (Image via Garena)

Custom HUD also plays a key role in executing the 360° Gloo Wall trick. Users must position their fire button and crouch button next to one another to place the wall quickly after crouching.

Gamers may access unlimited Gloo Walls custom room matches and attempt executing this trick while also engaging in gunplay. Additionally, they may practice placing individual Gloo Walls on the training island to increase their reaction time. There is no alternative to regular practice.

