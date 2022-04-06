×
How to add unique colorful text in Free Fire ID signature: Latest trick revealed

Players can keep unique signatures in colorful text (Image via Sportskeeda)
Players can keep unique signatures in colorful text (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
Modified Apr 06, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Free Fire users are fond of standing out in the crowd using unique nicknames and guild names. One way to attract people’s attention is by keeping a colorful ID signature in the battle royale game.

The “Signature” section of the profile page of gamers was introduced in the battle royale game via the OB26 update. It appears below the combat and social style and allows them to add a quirky line or catchphrase.

Free Fire ID signature: How to change colors?

One unique element that players can change in the Signature section is using hex codes. These are alpha-numeric codes used to change the color of the text of their signatures.

Hex codes must be used within third brackets [] before the text is written in the Signature section. Else that color will not be reflected. Here are a few of the popular colors that players can choose from:

  • The hex code for “Aqua” is 00FFFF
  • The hex code for “Blue” is 0000FF
  • The hex code for “Fuchsia” is FF00FF
  • The hex code for “Green” is 008000
  • The hex code for “Lime” is 00ff00
  • The hex code for “Maroon” is 800000
  • The hex code for “Orange” is FFA500
  • The hex code for “Purple” is 800080
  • The hex code for “Red” is FF0000
  • The hex code for “Silver” is C0C0C0
  • The hex code for “White” is FFFFFF
  • The hex code for “Yellow” is FFFF00

Mobile gamers must note that the colorful text will not be visible to them but will be duly displayed to anyone who visits their account.

How to change text color in Free Fire ID signature?

Players must enter the hex codes with third brackets (Image via Garena)
Players must enter the hex codes with third brackets (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Gamers will have to open Free Fire and head to their Profile section.

Step 2: They have to tap on the yellow Edit icon.

Step 3: Users need to tap on the Signature option in the Basics section.

Step 4: They can finally enter the hex code in brackets, followed by any text of their choice.

Step 5: Players may tap on the “OK” option to save the changes.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
