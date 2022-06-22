How to apply for V Badge in Free Fire: Eligibility details and all you need to know

When there is a conversation about rare in-game items or similar content, the entire Free Fire community takes notice and becomes interested. Accordingly, the V Badge has become one of the most widely mentioned topics among players, with many desiring to get it.

As mentioned in the patch notes of the OB25 update, this badge is given to gamers (content creators/YouTubers) who become part of the official Partner Program for the game.

All interested users must apply for the Partner Program by completing the required Google Form. Additionally, the developers will need them to match the different requirements.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so individuals are recommended not to download or play the game on their mobiles. However, they can use the MAX version because it was not suspended in the country.

Readers must meet lots of criteria to get V Badge in Free Fire

Specifics mentioned on the official website (Image via Garena)

The Partner Program website lists the different specifics users need to meet to receive the V Badge, as seen below:

YouTubers with a subscriber count of over 1,00,000

Individuals that have a minimum of 80% Free Fire content in the last 30 days

There must also be more than 3,00,000 views in the previous 30 days.

Creators must possess consistent social media activity and content quality while having non-offensive, clean, and engaging content.

Gamers should feature a passion for gaming and a drive to succeed together.

They need to have professionalism and a willingness to work hard.

Players who think they meet these requirements should submit their applications. However, it is essential to note that there is no assurance that they will be offered a direct position as only a certain number of slots are available. An internal review takes place, and the developers only accept the best candidates.

How to apply for Partner Program and get V Badge in Free Fire ID

As mentioned earlier, a Google Form has to be filled by gamers to complete their application for the Partner Program. It will ask them to input the following information:

Official name

Phone number

Details about the YouTube channel, i.e., name, link, and subscriber count

Reason to become a part of the Partner Program

Category/type of content on the channel

Whether they utilize a face cam or not.

Address

ID (Aadhar, PAN)

Here are the steps they can follow to complete the application:

Step 1: Players have to visit the Partner Program website - 'partnerprogram.ff.garena.com.' They may reach it using the link below:

To go to the Partner Program website: Click here.

Upon reaching the website, users should tap the Apply Now button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the website, readers need to click the 'Apply Now' button to be routed to the Google Form.

The form will ask them to enter all these details without any errors (Image via Google Form)

Step 3: They have to enter the details and submit the form to complete the application for the Free Fire Partner Program.

If selected, gamers can get a V Badge in the game. They will also be eligible for many other benefits, including in-game rewards, diamonds, merchandise, invites to tournaments, and more.

