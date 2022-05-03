How to call back Free Fire friends to get rare Emerald Loot box for free

When it comes to earning free cosmetic items in Garena Free Fire. Due to the large number of missions incorporated into them, they also act as an excellent way to keep the community engaged.

Ramadan celebrations have been taking place on the game’s Indian server, with numerous events. One of the most recent additions is “Friend Callback,” and it requires gamers to invite friends who have been inactive for the battle royale title.

Details about the Friend Callback event in Free Fire and how users can call back their friends

The event offers a special loot box skin and multiple other free rewards

The Friend Callback event started today, i.e., 3 May, and players will be able to access it in Free Fire until 8 May. They can essentially receive a special loot box skin – Cherished Emerald, alongside multiple weapon royale vouchers for free.

Here is the exact number of friends that users will have to invite:

Call back 1 friend: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: 31 May 2022)

Call back 3 friends: Cherished Emerald Loot Box

Call back 5 friends: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: 31 May 2022)

Call back 7 friends: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: 31 May 2022)

These are the steps to complete the event:

Step 1: Users should first open the game and visit the ‘Friend Callback’ event under the ‘Ramadan 2022’ section.

Step 2: Next, they will have to press the ‘Call Back’ button. A pop-up will appear where gamers can tap on the ‘Invite’ option.

Step 3: They can then share their link via any one of the platforms. Once the respective friends join, individuals will gain progress and will be able to claim the rewards.

How to equip Cherished Emerald Loot Box in Free Fire

Here are the simple steps players may follow to equip the Cherished Emerald Loot Box after acquiring it:

Step 1: In the main lobby section of Free Fire, they will need to tap on the ‘Vault’ option.

Click on the Vault section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must press the ‘Collection’ section and select the Cherished Emerald Loot Box.

Step 3: Finally, gamers can equip it by tapping on the ‘Equip’ option.

Subsequently, the Cherished Emerald Loot Box will be displayed while they are playing the matches.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and users from the country should avoid playing the game. The images used in the article have been taken from the MAX version, which wasn’t included in the list of prohibited apps.

Edited by Srijan Sen