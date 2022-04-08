How to change name in Free Fire in OB33 version

For players in Garena Free Fire, one of the most important ways to be identified is through their names. Many users seek to alter their username after originally inputting it during account creation since it has gotten out of date or does not fit them anymore.

However, the name change in the game is accompanied by either the expenditure of diamonds or the use of a name change card, both of which are not free. Here are the specific steps that can be followed to use them.

Change the name in Free Fire's OB33 version

The name change procedure is pretty easy and would require players only a few minutes of their time. These are the general steps that they can follow to accomplish the same:

Step 1: Users must begin opening Free Fire on their devices. After that, they should tap on the ‘Profile’ section on the top-left.

Step 2: Once their profile shows up, they should tap on this icon:

Press this icon to open the dialog box for name change (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The ‘Change Nickname’ dialog box will appear, and users can then enter the desired name into the text field.

Enter the required name into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, either of the two options, i.e., 390 diamonds or the name change card, can be selected.

Upon completion, the name of the player will be changed in-game.

How to purchase a name change card

The name change card is cheaper than the main option of spending 390 diamonds as it only costs 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens. Users can check out these instructions to acquire it:

Step 1: Players must visit the in-game store of Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: They must then tap on the ‘Redeem’ tab and select the ‘Guild Token’ option.

Step 3: A list of items redeemable using guild tokens will appear, and users must select the ‘Name Change Card.’

The exchange process can be completed by players for the name change card (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They should subsequently tap on the ‘Exchange’ button and confirm the redemption procedure.

After acquiring it, gamers can follow the same steps mentioned above to change their in-game name.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can play the MAX variant instead.

Edited by Shaheen Banu