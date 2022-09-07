How to create invisible name in Free Fire MAX using Unicode 3164

Free Fire MAX features outstanding in-game elements like real-life-inspired weapons, dynamic maps, and many other things. Players can customize lots of settings, including HUD controls, sensitivity settings, and IGN for engaging gameplay.

The developers have also added an option for users to change their nicknames in-game. They can also add stylish fonts and use various tricks to make their in-game names cooler.

A trendy new trick allows gamers to have an invisible name in the title.

Learn Unicode 3164 trick for invisible names in Free Fire MAX

Unicode 3164 is a simple yet fantastic trick in which players can quickly learn and create amazing invisible names. It only requires basic knowledge of using the web and searching for a few websites to get the braille patterns.

Users can use this step-by-step guide to generate an invisible name and use it as their IGNs in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open a browser and search for any good website with U+3164 character services.

Step 2: Copy up to six to seven characters from the website and paste them onto the notepad.

Step 3: After that, gamers can click on this link to access a page that includes Unicode characters for the Braille patterns.

Step 4: Now, arrange five to six characters from the notepad and pattern them one over another.

Step 5: In the last step, they can copy the created name and paste it while changing the name in the game.

Guide to changing names in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on the device.

Step 2: Head to the inventory to look for a rename card.

Step 3: If not available, purchase one from the shop.

Step 4: Gamers are required to spend 390 diamonds per rename card.

Step 5: Upon purchasing a rename card, they can access it from their in-game inventory.

Players can use any Braille character (Image via Compart)

Step 6: Clicking on the rename card will give users the option to add a new nickname.

Step 7: They can use the nickname generated with the help of the Unicode 3164 trick and paste it directly into the dialog box.

Copy and paste Braille characters one below the other (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 8: Players must tap on the confirm button to complete the name-change process.

They can also purchase a rename card from the guild store, where it is priced at 200 guild tokens + 39 diamonds. It is a much cheaper way for users to get a rename card if they cannot purchase them using diamonds.

NOTE: Gamers are advised to carefully copy and paste the created names as the rename card is very costly. The price of one in the shop is 390 diamonds. Those who frequently change their name can now change it once every 24 hours. Also, readers cannot use any name already being used by other individuals across the game.

