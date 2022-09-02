How to create invisible nickname and colorful signature in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX players are always keen on distinguishing themselves from the other gamers within the battle royale title. This not only involves differentiation in terms of cosmetics and emotes, but it also extends to their monikers and signatures, in addition to all of the other elements on their profile.

Gamers nowadays search for a wide range of tricks to obtain an invisible name and a brightly colored signature that captivates other users who visit their profile. Suppose the individuals are unaware of the exact procedure for each of these. In that case, they can find a detailed guide in the section given below.

Steps to get an invisible name and colorful signature in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can find comprehensive instructions in the following sections to achieve the given objectives in Free Fire MAX:

Invisible name

Players must employ Hangul Filler in conjunction with other symbols to obtain an invisible name. They can repeat the following steps:

Step 1: Users should access any webpage offering Unicode 3164 and then paste the given character into 'Notes' or a similar application on their device.

Individuals can paste multiple characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Next, individuals are required to utilize a few Braille dots beside the U+3164. These are invisible in Free Fire MAX and allow users to get an invisible name.

Paste the text (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the player has pasted several Braille dots, they can copy the complete text and then use it while modifying the name.

Gamers exercise extreme caution when changing to an invisible name and always check to ensure that the preview does not show any characters. This is because changing the IGN is not free, and they will need to spend an additional 390 diamonds to make any amendments.

Gamers may receive an error message informing them that the moniker has been used before. In this particular scenario, they will need to change a couple of the Braille dots.

Users may also utilize subscript characters instead of Braille Dots to achieve the same effect.

Colorful signature

Creating a colorful signature is more straightforward than getting into an invisible name in Free Fire MAX. All that players are required to do is utilize the Hex Color codes enclosed within the square brackets to make the alterations.

They can click the edit option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users should access the profile section in the Battle Royale title and then tap the settings icon to open the 'Profile Info' dialog box. Next, they can click on the edit option beside the existing signature.

Alternatively, they may even click on the existing signature after opening their profile.

Enter the text and tap the ok button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, gamers can enter the desired text and place the color code right before it.

Gamers can find Hex color codes on the internet, or find a few here!

Step 3: They can press the OK button to access their profile with another account to check the results.

Individuals may make as many modifications as they would like to create their desired signature as it does not require any expenditure of diamonds.

The output will only be displayed to the visiting gamers (Image via Garena)

It is important to note that when users visit their profile, only the codes will be displayed instead of the colorful signature. However, all other visiting individuals will find vibrant colors.

At present, the trick is to achieve an invisible name and a colorful signature in Free Fire MAX are working. This may or may not work after future updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta