How to generate stylish Free Fire MAX nicknames for ID and pets in June 20222

The Free Fire MAX community strongly desires to personalize their in-game content, whether it's the name, cosmetics, outfits, or even the weapons. One of the things that players often search for is stylish nicknames that they can use on their IDs, as well as for the pets they possess within the game.

To create such nicknames in general, interested users must utilize the name generator websites widely available on the internet. This is primarily because finding unique fonts and symbols is not easy on mobile devices.

Those looking for ways to generate stylish Free Fire MAX nicknames for their IDs and pets can follow the guide below.

Step-by-step guide to creating stylish Free Fire MAX nicknames for ID and pets (June 2022)

FancyTextGuru is one of the best options available to the players (Image via fancytextguru.com)

The process of creating trendy and stylish names for both the player's ID and pets will consist of the same steps. As discussed earlier, gamers will need to visit several online name generator websites. Some of the best options that are accessible to them are lingojam.com, fancytextguru.com, and fancytexttool.com.

Step 1: To begin with, individuals must visit any of the name generator websites listed above.

Step 2: Upon reaching the required one, players can quickly enter the desired stylish name into the text field on their screen.

Step 3: The website will subsequently create stylish names and present them. They may choose the best one and use it while altering the ID name and pet's name in Free Fire MAX.

Steps to change ID names in Free Fire MAX

Changing ID names is a straightforward procedure, and gamers can follow these:

Step 1: After opening the battle royale title, head to the in-game profile section by clicking on the top-left corner.

Click on this icon to open the Change Nickname dialog box (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, individuals may easily tap on the icon next to their existing names.

Gamers can enter the required name into the text box appearing on their screens (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The 'Change Nickname' dialog box will show up, where the earlier created name can be entered without making any errors.

Individuals should know that 390 diamonds need to be spent by them to change the ID names in Free Fire MAX. Alternatively, they may utilize the name change card to complete the same.

Steps to change names of pets in Free Fire MAX

To alter the names of pets, individuals can read this guide:

Step 1: On the main lobby screen of Free Fire MAX, tap on the 'Pets' icon to visit its particular section.

Here is the icon that players must tap to visit the 'Pet' section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers have to then go to the respective pet whose name they wish to alter.

The first time name change for pets is free within the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can finally enter the text and proceed with the name change.

Unlike ID names, changing the pet's name is free for the first time. However, it is worth remembering that every eventual alteration will cost 200 diamonds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far