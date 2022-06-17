How to generate stylish Free Fire MAX nicknames and invisible characters

The vast majority of players in the Free Fire MAX community place great importance on picking up creative names for their accounts. In general, gamers want to incorporate interesting names to stand out from the crowd.

To create stylish and special names, users can utilize fonts and symbols made available through different websites on the internet. They may also use invisible characters to create invisible names. Nevertheless, many new players will be unaware of the steps to follow, and this article aims to explain the procedure.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to generate stylish nicknames and invisible characters

Stylish nicknames

Facnytextguru.com is one of the websites that users can utilize (Image via FancyTextGuru)

Gamers will need to visit any one of the name generators available on the internet. The top websites include lingojam.com, fancytextguru.com, and fancytexttool.com. The steps for using the same are as follows:

Step 1: To begin, users can open a web browser and go to any of the name generator websites mentioned above.

Step 2: After they have reached any one site, they can type their username into the text box on their screen.

Step 3: The website will then generate some unique fonts and provide gamers with stylish nicknames.

Players can choose the required one and use it to change the name in Free Fire MAX.

Invisible names

Method 1

In this method, users have to use Braille characters alongside U+3164 (Unicode 3164). The exact procedures are as follows:

Step 1: Users should begin by searching for U+3164 and copying it into the 'Notes' app on their mobile device.

Enter the Braille patterns below the U+3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Subsequently, they can paste a few Braille Patterns underneath the Unicode 3164. These can be found on the 'Compart' website.

Step 3: After individuals have pasted the patterns, they may copy and use the entire text during the name change procedure.

Method 2

Paste the subscript characters below the Unicode (Image via Sportskeeda)

This approach involves similar steps. But instead of Braille patterns, users will need to copy subscript characters and paste them below U+3164.

To find the subscript characters, players can use the search engine of their choice.

Note: These methods are working at the moment but may not work in the future if the developers patch them.

Step-by-step guide on how to change nicknames in Free Fire MAX

Players can follow the steps outlined below to change their names:

Step 1: Launch Free Fire MAX and navigate to the in-game profile section by tapping on the top-left corner.

Players can tap on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, gamers can tap the symbol next to their current name.

Step 3: The 'Change Nickname' dialog box will appear, and gamers need to input the previously coped stylish/invisible name.

Users should be aware that altering their names in Free Fire MAX will cost them a total of 390 diamonds. They also have the option to use the name change card instead.

