Garena had previously announced the introduction of the Awakened form of Alok, one of the most coveted characters in Free Fire, as part of the OB41 update. However, the character was not accessible right after the release of the patch in May. Now with the commencement of the 6th Anniversary celebrations, you can finally obtain it.

Unlike the regular characters, you cannot purchase the Awakened version from the store. Instead, you are required to complete missions to procure them. The following section provides a detailed overview of unlocking the Awakened Alok in Free Fire MAX.

The Awakened Alok becomes available in Free Fire MAX

Unlocking the Awakened Alok in Free Fire MAX is similar to any other awakened character. You have to play matches with Alok or his skill – Drop the Beat, and complete a particular set of Awakening Missions.

These may include accomplishing a particular running distance, eliminating opponents with certain firearms, or even helping up teammates. You also have the option to refresh the missions using gold in case these are difficult. Once you complete them, you will receive a special Alok Awakening Emblem. You may also obtain the same through the Graffiti section of the 6th Anniversary celebrations.

When you have enough Awakening Emblems, you can tap on the various parts of the card to unlock the Awakening chapters. Once all the chapters have been unlocked, you will receive the Awakened Alok.

Steps to receive the Awakened Alok in Free Fire MAX

Here is a simple procedure that you may follow to receive the Awakened Alok in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After completing the particular Awakening missions, access the character section of the account and select Alok character.

Click the Awakening button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Awakening option to load a new interface.

Complete the mission to receive the special Alok Awakening Emblems (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click the claim button to receive the Alok Awakening Emblem. You can use them to unlock the particular Awakening chapter.

Similarly, unlock all the characters to receive the Awakened Alok.

The Awakened Alok's ability in Free Fire MAX

As you awaken the character, you also receive an additional ability. In the case of the Awakened Alok, it is called Party Remix. This ability is closely connected to Alok's ability – Drop the Beat. You will drop music notes 2m behind you when you toggle on Alok's primary ability. These notes come with a duration of five seconds, and when your teammates pick them up, they will also receive the same effect as the aura.

They will receive a 15% increase in movement speed besides receiving 3 HP per second. Thus, when you equip Alok after unlocking the Awakened version, you will benefit from the perks of Drop the Beat as usual. At the same time, your teammates will receive an additional advantage. As a result, it is reasonable to say that the Awakened Alok does provide an advantage for the duo and squad matches. However, there will be no perk in the solo games.

