How to get Barbaric Rider Bundle and Skater Gadget Backpack in new Free Fire MAX 

Garena has added the City of Griza Faded Wheel to the Indian Free Fire MAX server. Gamers can win two grand prizes, the Barbaric Raider Bundle and Skater Gadget Backpack, as well as various other themed cosmetic items.

The Faded Wheel is typically the first choice in Luck Royale for gamers since it allows them to exercise some amount of control on the prize pool while also ensuring a certain number of rewards after a specific amount of spins.

This new Faded Wheel will only be available until 9 October 2022, so players must not waste any time acquiring the rewards.

New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel features two grand prizes

Garena recently added a new Faded Wheel to Free Fire MAX. Unlike other Luck Royales, the price of spins gradually increases with every spin made. This is due to the fact that once items have been obtained, they are not repeated. The list of items up for grabs at the event is as follows:

Barbaric Rider Bundle

5x Venomous Fang (MP40)

Rainbow Dash

FFCS Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November 2022)

Skater Gadget Backpack

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1

Boxed Delight Loot Box

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Here is the latest Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The price of spins in the Faded Wheel are 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds, respectively. Thus, the overall cost of obtaining all the items in the Faded Wheel is 1082 diamonds, which is usually considered to be a good deal.

Rules of the new Free Fire MAX event (Image via Garena)

Epic outfits in the store cost under 1000 diamonds, while a backpack and loot box will also cost hundreds of diamonds within the store. Thus, the event offers decent value for money.

A guide to getting the outfit and other rewards from the City of Griza Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

In the event of any confusion, players can follow the detailed instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX by utilizing the option on the left side of the screen.

Select the Faded Wheel featuring the bundle as the reward (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Faded Wheel featuring the Barbaric Raider Bundle as the grand prize from the menu.

Players will have to confirm the removal of two undesired rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Tap on the bottom left corner of the prize icons to remove two undesired items from the prize pool.

This decision has to be made carefully since the prize pool cannot be changed once it has been confirmed.

Players can spend diamonds and make the spins (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Spend diamonds to make a spin and draw a reward. You will receive the items at random. Continue making spins until you have received all the corresponding rewards.

Since players may end up drawing the bundle on their final spin, they should only proceed if they have at least 1082 diamonds.

