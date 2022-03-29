How to get BTS Crystal to unlock rare Free Fire MAX items this week

The arrival of BTS-based events in Free Fire MAX has kept players busy with loads of events featuring exclusive cosmetics up for grabs. Of all the rewards, seven outfits have caught the players’ attention. They are looking forward to getting the entire collection.

Users require special BTS Crystals to make spins and acquire these outfits at random, thus making this token very valuable. The developers have released a calendar for the events offering BTS Crystal, thus offering a comprehensive overview.

How to get BTS Crystal in Free Fire MAX from the store

BTS Crystal is available for purchase directly from the Free Fire MAX store. It has been added today and will be available until 16 April 2022. Gamers must spend 999 diamonds to get them through the store. The steps for purchasing are as follows:

Step 1: Players should open the store within the game and select the item section in the normal tab.

Click the purchase button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must select BTS Crystal and click the purchase button.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear asking users to confirm their purchase. They can even apply an additional discount coupon at this stage to get it at a lower price.

Upon confirmation, the in-game currency will be deducted, and players will receive the Crystal. Moreover, they can only purchase one of these.

How to use BTS Crystal to get the outfit

Exchange the Crystal for a BTS outfit (Image via Garena)

Players can use the BTS Crystal from the event interface in Free Fire MAX to get a BTS-themed outfit. The steps for which are as follows:

Step 1: Users should open Get BTS Outfits by clicking the go-to button under the corresponding section in the Gen FF tab.

Step 2: Next, they must make a spin using 1x BTS Crystal to get one outfit at random.

Other methods to get BTS Crystal in Free Fire MAX

Players have three other alternatives, including the following:

Neon Stick Tokens

The Neon Stick can be redeemed for a Crystal as well (Image via Garena)

Users can collect Neon Stick Tokens on the battle royale map and obtain them after CS and Lone Wolf matches. Subsequently, these can be exchanged for various rewards, including banners, avatars, vouchers, and more.

However, gamers should patiently wait until 2 April 2022 as the redemption section for the BTS Crystal will open up. Moreover, this Crystal is more valuable than the items available for exchange because it guarantees an outfit.

Spend 2000 diamonds

BTS Crystal is also available for spending 2000 diamonds (Image via Garena)

The second option available to players in Free Fire MAX is to spend a total of 2000 diamonds within the game to get 1x BTS Crystal. The developers have not specified the category for this expenditure, and hence it will likely include spending at events and luck royale as well as the store.

Users can follow these steps to get the BTS Crystal after meeting the expenditure threshold:

Step 1: Access the events in Free Fire MAX and select Earn BTS Crystal under the Gen FF tab.

Step 2: Next, players must click the claim button beside Crystal to get the reward.

Moco Store

Moco Store (Image via Garena)

The Moco Store generally features outfits, Gloo Walls, and gun skins as rewards. However, this time around, the developers have also included a BTS Token as a reward. Like the Faded Wheel, it guarantees a particular set of rewards in a given number of spins.

Players should choose BTS Crystal over the other bundle since it ensures a BTS-themed outfit for free. Moreover, the cost of obtaining all six rewards in the Moco Store comes out to be 834 diamonds.

Edited by Shaheen Banu