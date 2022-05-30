How to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX after OB34 update

Many Free Fire MAX players find themselves in the unenviable situation of being unable to acquire diamonds regularly within the battle royale game to get desired items.

Gamers frequently look for discounts and deals that allow them to obtain in-game currency at a reduced price, allowing them to earn more diamonds while spending less real money.

Although the developers have added several top-up events and 100% bonus top-up offers in the game, the value offered by the membership is certainly unbeatable. Garena overhauled its membership in September 2021 to make it even more enticing for users. Here is a complete overview of the memberships in Free Fire MAX.

Memberships in Free Fire MAX provide diamonds for cheap

The two memberships (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX offers two separate memberships, Weekly and Monthly. Each comes at a different price and offers an exciting set of perks besides the diamonds. They are as follows:

Monthly membership

Price: INR 159

Diamonds received upfront: 100

Daily check-in: 50 diamonds daily with a maximum limit of 350

Other rewards: 8x Universal EP Badges, Discount store privilege, and 1x Second Change

Weekly membership

Price: INR 799 diamonds

Diamonds received upfront: 500

Daily check-in: 70 diamonds daily with a maximum limit of 2,100

Other rewards: 60x Universal EP Badges Discount store privilege, 5x Second Change, and Weapon Skin Gift Box

Players can open this gift box to get one of the following: Futuristic SCAR, MP40 – Sneaky Clown, M1014 – Winterlands, Thompson – Time Travellers, FAMAS – Swagger Ownage, M4A1 – Pink Laminate.

Out of the two memberships, the Monthly membership does provide a much higher value by offering more diamonds and additional EP Badges, along with a free gun skin.

Steps to purchase memberships in Free Fire MAX

Gamers are advised to follow the steps described below:

Step 1: Users can first boot up the battle royale title and access their account.

Click on the membership icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They should click on the membership option beside the existing number of diamonds to open the given section.

Step 3: Individuals should select the desired membership and make the payment through their preferred option. They can also check the ‘Subscription’ box to renew their membership when it is over.

This will net them 100 diamonds in the first instance, and their payment method will keep getting charged unless canceled.

Users can collect the diamonds through the Daily Check-In (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the membership is active, they can collect diamonds and other rewards daily through the Check-In tab.

How do the memberships fare against a 100% bonus or double diamonds?

Memberships provide better value (Image via Garena)

If only the diamonds offered in each of the two memberships are taken into consideration, then the cost per unit comes down to

Weekly membership: INR 0.353

Monthly membership: INR 0.307

This is far lower than the regular top-up, which will cost INR 0.714 per diamond, even when the highest pack is considered. Even when gamers are offered a 100% bonus or double diamonds, it will cost them 0.357 per unit, which is still more expensive than the Weekly membership.

Direct purchase is a costly option (Image via Garena)

Additionally, the memberships offer additional perks worth thousands of diamonds in Free Fire MAX. Thus, the overall value that the memberships bring to the table is immense.

