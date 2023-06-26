How to get Coastal Guardian Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Cosmetics are a huge draw in Free Fire MAX, and players often go to great lengths to get their favorite outfit or skin by spending tons of diamonds. Garena has recently launched a new Coastal Guardian Bundle into the game, which is one of the rewards in the recently launched Knockout event. You can simply spend diamonds to procure the exclusive cosmetic and several other smaller items.

The premise of the Knockout event is simple; you need to make spins using diamonds to obtain one item from the prize pool. It will not be repeated; thus, you receive other items in the subsequent spins. The following section will help you through the description of the entire event and the procedure to claim the rewards.

The new Free Fire MAX Knockout event provides Coastal Guardian Bundle

Garena proceeded with the launch of the new Free Fire MAX Knockout event on June 26. It will continue until July 3, 2023, at 3:59 am (GMT +8) and provides a chance to win the Coastal Guardian Bundle on making spins using diamonds.

You are entitled to receive one of the items below on every spin:

2x Scan

Coastal Guardian Bundle

2x Diamond Royale Vouchers (expires by July 31, 2023)

2x Cube Fragments

3x Pet Food

Once an item is received, it cannot be repeated under any circumstances. This increases your chances of getting the Coastal Guardian Bundle. The price of making the spins will also increase. The current cost of drawing the rewards is 9, 19, 49, 99, and 399 diamonds.

Procedure to get Coastal Guardian Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps to receive the Coastal Guardian Bundle and other rewards in your Free Fire MAX account from the newly launched Knockout event:

Step 1: Open the diamond event section in the game by clicking the banner in the top-right corner of the screen.

You will have to select the Coastal Guardian Bundle option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the option with Coastal Guardian Bundle to load the new event interface.

Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins and receive rewards one after another from the prize pool.

You must make spins using diamonds to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Continue the process until you have acquired the Coastal Guardian bundle.

You may have to wait until the final spin to receive the outfit. As a result, you may have to spend up to 575 diamonds for it. As a result, participate in the event only if you have more than the specified diamonds.

This is not a bad offer, given that you also get four other smaller items. Moreover, similar outfits cost higher in the store, making it a good avenue to spend diamonds.

