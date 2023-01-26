How to get Defier's Anthem Bundle from Free Fire MAX Fashion Shop

A brand new Lucky Shop has arrived on Free Fire MAX's Indian server, giving fans a chance to collect plenty of attractive cosmetics. This is a paid event where players have to directly purchase the items using diamonds.
Although the Defier's Anthem Bundle is an important reward in this new event, you cannot obtain the items directly. Instead, you will have to purchase other cosmetics to reach a particular threshold to unlock the option to purchase the aforementioned outfit.
The following article explains the entire event and how you can get its rewards.
The new Fashion Shop has begun in Free Fire MAX
The latest Fashion Shop kicked off in Free Fire MAX on January 26, 2023, and will remain accessible to gamers until February 1, 2023. You can purchase multiple cosmetic items at a discount and subsequently obtain the exciting Defier's Anthem Bundle.
Interestingly, you will only have a total of eight items available for purchase initially. You can refresh the pool for the first time at no additional cost, but any subsequent refreshes will cost you nine diamonds.
Once you purchase items worth 99 diamonds, you can obtain the Defier's Anthem Bundle for 699 diamonds. After crossing the 299-diamond purchase threshold, you can acquire the outfit for 499 diamonds.
The entire prize pool of the event in Free Fire MAX comprises of the following items:
- Classic Jazz Jacket
- Commando
- Love in the Air
- FFWS Bayfront Ranger
- Meow Pro Pitcher
- Summer Holidays
- Grey Zipper Hoodie
- K.O. Night - Burn
- Adventure Dawn
- Stereo Noisemaker
- Trendy Diver
- Wilderness Hunter
- Frost-Draco Commander
- Summer Glory
- Exclusive Galaxy Coat
- Gentle-man
- Midnight Gangster
- Hotshot
- Warrior Prince
- Manly Tattoo
- Denim Shorts
- Golden Sunrise
- Grey Techwear Pants
- Black and Gold Shorts
- Denim Shorts
- Down Pants
- Bookie (Unisex Bottom)
- Youngster
- Weekend Clubber
- Adventure Dawn
- Modern Jazz Pants
- Double Prosperity
- Female Techwear
- Portable Hip-hop
- Stereo Noisemaker
- Midnight Gangster
- Plague Doctor
- Cheerleader
- Weekend Runner
- Superstar Weekend
- Ray Stopper
- The Innocent Look
- Wrestler Mask
- Heist Sidekick
- Rabbit Hat
- Plague Doctor
- Red Hannya
- Classic Jazz Glasses
- Wilderness Hunter
- Skull Mask
- Stereo Noisemaker
- Wasteland Wanderer
- Aurous Ascension
- Cubic Bunny
- Thug Life
- Dragon Gangster
- Mob Boss
- King Boxer
- LUL
- Doggo
- Flip-flops
- Soft Mint
- Sports Shoes
- Summer Glory
- Bronze Boot
- Classic Jazz
- Weekend Runner
- Sports Shoes
- King Boxer
- Sports Shoes
- Black Running Shoes
- Youngster
- Dragon Gangster
- Sports Shoes
- Destinys'
- Sports Shoes
- Stereo Noisemaker
- Heist Sidekick
- Sneaker
- Crimson Parkour
- Adventure Dawn
- Evil Slayer
- Champion's Soul
- Persia Valor
- Azure Annihilation
- Midnight Oni
- Prince Pink
- Kendoka Blindfold
- Crimson Parkour
- Straw Hat
- Weekend Runner
- Superstar Weekend
- Mob Boss
- Stereo Noisemaker
- Diva Dip Dye
- Trendy Diver
- FFWS Bayfront Ranger
- Aurous Ascension
- Heartthrob
- Princess Pink
- The Clown
- Heatbound Desert
- Vampire
- Red Nose
- Dragon Gangster
- India Facepaint
- Ferocious Facepaint
- Pumpkin Man
- Meow
- Camouflage
- Wilderness Trapper
- Golden Sunrise
- Midnight Oni
- Persia Prowess
- Midnight Mafia
- K.O. Night - Burn
- Warrior Prince
- FFWS Bayfront Guardian
- Dazzling Diva
- Queen Boxer
- White Eagle
- Blue Phoenix
- Mad Brickman
- Polar Bear
- Phantom Bear
- The Ballet Dancer
- Pink Spirit
- Reaper
- Grumpy Old Man
- Astronaut
- Mr. Squido
- Red Hot
- Observer 1937
- The Golden Robe
- Spacefarer
- Guardian Angel
- Heart Devil
- 10x Incubator Voucher (expire by February 28, 2023)
- 10x Diamond Royale Voucher (expire by February 28, 2023)
- 10x Weapon Royale Voucher (expire by February 28, 2023)
Steps to obtain Defier's Anthem Bundle in Free Fire MAX
You can follow the steps given in the section below to receive rewards through the new event:
Step 1: Load up Free Fire MAX and head to the Events tab.
Step 2: Click on the go-to button under the given section to access the event interface.
Step 3: Purchase items from this event to reach the particular threshold that's required.
Following this, you can purchase the grand prize using diamonds. Essentially, this event offers players the opportunity to buy attractive cosmetics at a decent price, which is why you shouldn't miss out on any exclusive items.
Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed prohibitions, players in India should avoid playing Free Fire or even installing the game on their devices. However, they can continue playing the MAX version as it's not on the list of restricted apps.
