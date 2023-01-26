How to get Defier's Anthem Bundle from Free Fire MAX Fashion Shop

A brand new Lucky Shop has arrived on Free Fire MAX's Indian server, giving fans a chance to collect plenty of attractive cosmetics. This is a paid event where players have to directly purchase the items using diamonds.

Although the Defier's Anthem Bundle is an important reward in this new event, you cannot obtain the items directly. Instead, you will have to purchase other cosmetics to reach a particular threshold to unlock the option to purchase the aforementioned outfit.

The following article explains the entire event and how you can get its rewards.

The new Fashion Shop has begun in Free Fire MAX

The latest Fashion Shop kicked off in Free Fire MAX on January 26, 2023, and will remain accessible to gamers until February 1, 2023. You can purchase multiple cosmetic items at a discount and subsequently obtain the exciting Defier's Anthem Bundle.

Interestingly, you will only have a total of eight items available for purchase initially. You can refresh the pool for the first time at no additional cost, but any subsequent refreshes will cost you nine diamonds.

The new event interface in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Once you purchase items worth 99 diamonds, you can obtain the Defier's Anthem Bundle for 699 diamonds. After crossing the 299-diamond purchase threshold, you can acquire the outfit for 499 diamonds.

The entire prize pool of the event in Free Fire MAX comprises of the following items:

The prize pool includes multiple cosmetics (Image via Garena)

Classic Jazz Jacket

Commando

Love in the Air

FFWS Bayfront Ranger

Meow Pro Pitcher

Summer Holidays

Grey Zipper Hoodie

K.O. Night - Burn

Adventure Dawn

Stereo Noisemaker

Trendy Diver

Wilderness Hunter

Frost-Draco Commander

Summer Glory

Exclusive Galaxy Coat

Gentle-man

Midnight Gangster

Hotshot

Warrior Prince

Manly Tattoo

Denim Shorts

Golden Sunrise

Grey Techwear Pants

Black and Gold Shorts

Denim Shorts

Down Pants

Bookie (Unisex Bottom)

Youngster

Weekend Clubber

Adventure Dawn

Modern Jazz Pants

Double Prosperity

Female Techwear

Portable Hip-hop

Stereo Noisemaker

Midnight Gangster

Plague Doctor

Cheerleader

Weekend Runner

Superstar Weekend

Ray Stopper

The Innocent Look

Wrestler Mask

Heist Sidekick

Rabbit Hat

Plague Doctor

Red Hannya

Classic Jazz Glasses

Wilderness Hunter

Skull Mask

Stereo Noisemaker

Wasteland Wanderer

Aurous Ascension

Cubic Bunny

Thug Life

Dragon Gangster

Mob Boss

King Boxer

LUL

Doggo

Flip-flops

Soft Mint

Sports Shoes

Summer Glory

Bronze Boot

Classic Jazz

Weekend Runner

Sports Shoes

King Boxer

Sports Shoes

Black Running Shoes

Youngster

Dragon Gangster

Sports Shoes

Destinys'

Sports Shoes

Stereo Noisemaker

Heist Sidekick

Sneaker

Crimson Parkour

Adventure Dawn

Evil Slayer

Champion's Soul

Persia Valor

Azure Annihilation

Midnight Oni

Prince Pink

Kendoka Blindfold

Crimson Parkour

Straw Hat

Weekend Runner

Superstar Weekend

Mob Boss

Stereo Noisemaker

Diva Dip Dye

Trendy Diver

FFWS Bayfront Ranger

Aurous Ascension

Heartthrob

Princess Pink

The Clown

Heatbound Desert

Vampire

Red Nose

Dragon Gangster

India Facepaint

Ferocious Facepaint

Pumpkin Man

Meow

Camouflage

Wilderness Trapper

Golden Sunrise

Midnight Oni

Persia Prowess

Midnight Mafia

K.O. Night - Burn

Warrior Prince

FFWS Bayfront Guardian

Dazzling Diva

Queen Boxer

White Eagle

Blue Phoenix

Mad Brickman

Polar Bear

Phantom Bear

The Ballet Dancer

Pink Spirit

Reaper

Grumpy Old Man

Astronaut

Mr. Squido

Red Hot

Observer 1937

The Golden Robe

Spacefarer

Guardian Angel

Heart Devil

10x Incubator Voucher (expire by February 28, 2023)

10x Diamond Royale Voucher (expire by February 28, 2023)

10x Weapon Royale Voucher (expire by February 28, 2023)

Steps to obtain Defier's Anthem Bundle in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps given in the section below to receive rewards through the new event:

Step 1: Load up Free Fire MAX and head to the Events tab.

Step 2: Click on the go-to button under the given section to access the event interface.

Step 3: Purchase items from this event to reach the particular threshold that's required.

Following this, you can purchase the grand prize using diamonds. Essentially, this event offers players the opportunity to buy attractive cosmetics at a decent price, which is why you shouldn't miss out on any exclusive items.

Disclaimer: Due to government-imposed prohibitions, players in India should avoid playing Free Fire or even installing the game on their devices. However, they can continue playing the MAX version as it's not on the list of restricted apps.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes