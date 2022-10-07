How to get Demonic Grin FAMAS Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has recently been on a reintroduction spree, notably with the Evo gun skins on the Free Fire MAX India server. The developers relaunched the Demonic Grin FAMAS through the Faded Wheel, which players generally perceive as the preferred Luck Royale to get cosmetics.

The sale allows gamers who previously failed to get the exclusive gun skin during its launch earlier this year. They will have to spend diamonds on this Faded Wheel to draw the rewards before its completion on 20 October 2022.

Here is how you can get this Evo gun skin from the Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX.

Demonic Grin FAMAS is now available on Free Fire MAX India server

The Faded Wheel has begun today, i.e., 7 October 2022, in Free Fire MAX. As always, you can exercise a certain degree of control over the prize pool. You may remove two undesired items except for the grand prize from the following list of items:

FAMAS – Demonic Grin

Carved Horns (FAMAS)

Motorbike – Emerald Shimmer

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 November 2022)

Demonic Grin Parachute

Demonic Grin FAMAS Token Box 1

Wasteland Vault

Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

After removing those items, you will have to spend diamonds to draw from the remaining rewards randomly. The good thing about this Luck Royale is that once you receive an item, it cannot be drawn again, thereby increasing a player's overall chances of getting the grand prize.

However, to compensate for this, the price of spins will also gradually increase. The particulars for the same are:

The price of spins will gradually increase (Image via Garena)

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 39 diamonds

4th spin: 69 diamonds

5th spin: 99 diamonds

6th spin: 149 diamonds

7th spin: 199 diamonds

8th spin: 499 diamonds

The overall price of obtaining eight items comes down to 1082 diamonds.

Steps to access the Faded Wheel to get the Demonic Grin FAMAS

You may follow the instructions outlined below to obtain the FAMAS skin in Free Fire MAX through the Faded Wheel:

Step 1: Open Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the Luck Royale option on the left side of the screen.

Select the new Faded Wheel with the gun skin as a reward (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Faded Wheel featuring the Demonic Grin FAMAS as the grand prize.

Confirm the removal of two items before proceeding ahead (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the bottom left corner of the two prize icons to select them and then click the confirm button. Confirm the removal by pressing the OK button.

You must be cautious while removing the two items, as the selection cannot be reverted.

Spend diamonds to get rewards randomly (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Spend diamonds to make a spin and receive a reward at random. Continue spending the premium in-game currency until you have acquired the given gun skin.

All Evo gun skins, including Demonic Grin FAMAS, are precious possessions in Free Fire MAX. These kinds of gun skins not only provide a good set of attributes but feature exclusive emotes, kill effects, and hit effects, along with a special ability.

Unfortunately, these are relatively expensive to own, given that you need special tokens like Carved Horns (FAMAS), in this case, to level up the gun skins. These tokens will cost you more than obtaining the gun skin alone.

